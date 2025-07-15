What Kind Of MPG Does The Toyota Grand Highlander Get? Here's What You Can Expect
Owners of three-row Toyota Highlander models will no doubt be familiar with the fact that interior space is probably the SUV's weakest area since it was first introduced in 2000. As we established in our 2023 Toyota Highlander review, while there's decent enough room in the standard Highlander, third-row accommodation could be better, with occupants getting just 28 inches of legroom. In its efforts to remedy this issue, Toyota introduced the Grand Highlander for 2024. As intended, the Grand Highlander added significantly to rear-seat comfort by increasing the third row legroom, which jumps by 5.5 inches to 33.5 inches.
Beneath the skin, Toyota also ensured there's enough power to help the larger SUV waft through traffic by offering reasonably robust gas, hybrid, and Hybrid MAX engine options. Gas versions of the Highlander use a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder that puts out 265 hp and 310 lb-ft to the wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. As for the hybrid mill, it's a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors and a 1.3 kWh battery to deliver 245 total horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque. In its most powerful state, the Grand Highlander Hybrid employs the Hybrid MAX powertrain, which includes a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine along with two electric motors and a 1.4 kWh battery pack that together deliver 362 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque.
Those are all impressive numbers for a 5,000-pound SUV. But just how many miles per gallon does a Toyota Grand Highlander get? According to the EPA, the Toyota Grand Highlander has a maximum fuel economy rating of 36 mpg, which is great for such a large SUV.
Toyota Grand Highlander MPG varies between trims
For the 2025 model year, Toyota's three-row midsize SUV comes in 10 trim options spread across gas and hybrid configurations. The most efficient Grand Highlander models with the gas engine, the LE, XLE, and Limited, average about 24 mpg in front-wheel drive configuration. When equipped with all-wheel drive, fuel consumption figures for the Grand Highlander LE and XLE trims drop by one mile per gallon, while the Limited and Platinum trims average 22 mpg.
Toyota Grand Highlander models with the Hybrid MAX engine aren't that much better on fuel than their gas counterparts, as the Limited and Platinum trims both return 27 mpg in city-highway driving. Hence, those who prioritize fuel economy often select Grand Highlander models with the regular hybrid engine, which is most economical in Hybrid XLE models with front-wheel drive. In that configuration, the engine achieves 36 mpg combined.
If you opt for a Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid LE or XLE trim with all-wheel drive, the EPA's estimates suggest you can expect around 34 mpg combined. That's the same mpg as Grand Highlander Limited trims with front-wheel drive, which leaves the all-wheel-drive Limited grade as the least efficient of the 2.5-liter Grand Highlander Hybrid models at 33 mpg of combined fuel economy. This makes the Grand Highlander Hybrid the only variant that joins the list of SUVs that get 30 mpg or more.
Real-world fuel economy can differ from estimates
In many cases, drivers often struggle to get anywhere near the EPA's estimated fuel economy numbers. This is because real-world mpg can vary wildly due to factors such as weather and driving habits, which also impact the three-row family-hauling Grand Highlander. Commenting on a Reddit thread dedicated to Toyota Grand Highlander fuel efficiency discussions, some drivers say that their real-world economy figures are less than the official figures recorded by the EPA.
Take the Grand Highlander Hybrid XLE. Although it is officially rated to deliver 34 to 36 mpg, one user said they've only managed to attain around 31 mpg at best, despite using the SUV's eco mode, which is meant to save fuel. Some owners with the Hybrid Max engine reported getting around 20 mpg, compared to the 27 mpg quoted by the EPA.
On the bright side, the Grand Highlander also seems able to match or even better its official fuel economy figures in some situations. Such is the case of one Redditor who recorded around 27 mpg with the Hybrid MAX. What stands out from the various owner reports online is that it is possible to achieve higher fuel efficiency with careful driving: some of the owners who reported higher mpg figures attributed the impressive return to a relaxed driving style.