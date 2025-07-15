What Kind Of MPG Does The Toyota Grand Highlander Get? Here's What You Can Expect

Owners of three-row Toyota Highlander models will no doubt be familiar with the fact that interior space is probably the SUV's weakest area since it was first introduced in 2000. As we established in our 2023 Toyota Highlander review, while there's decent enough room in the standard Highlander, third-row accommodation could be better, with occupants getting just 28 inches of legroom. In its efforts to remedy this issue, Toyota introduced the Grand Highlander for 2024. As intended, the Grand Highlander added significantly to rear-seat comfort by increasing the third row legroom, which jumps by 5.5 inches to 33.5 inches.

Beneath the skin, Toyota also ensured there's enough power to help the larger SUV waft through traffic by offering reasonably robust gas, hybrid, and Hybrid MAX engine options. Gas versions of the Highlander use a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder that puts out 265 hp and 310 lb-ft to the wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. As for the hybrid mill, it's a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors and a 1.3 kWh battery to deliver 245 total horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque. In its most powerful state, the Grand Highlander Hybrid employs the Hybrid MAX powertrain, which includes a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine along with two electric motors and a 1.4 kWh battery pack that together deliver 362 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque.

Those are all impressive numbers for a 5,000-pound SUV. But just how many miles per gallon does a Toyota Grand Highlander get? According to the EPA, the Toyota Grand Highlander has a maximum fuel economy rating of 36 mpg, which is great for such a large SUV.