Why Igloo Recommends You Should Stop Using This Cooler Immediately
Igloo, one of the most recognizable brands in the ice chests and drink containers space, as well as the maker of the viral Igloo iceless cooler, has been involved in a few product recalls of late. In March 2024, the Swedish-owned, USA-based company recalled the Igloo 12 Oz Youth Sipper Bottle, a product meant to be used by children. The recall order was issued after it was ascertained that the bottle potentially posed a choking risk to kids.
Fast forward to February 2025, and the company was back in the news again with another product recall, this time affecting well over a million of its popular 90-Quart Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler products. Igloo recalled these coolers after it was established that the tow handles of these models posed a severe safety hazard, including potential finger amputation. To make matters worse for Igloo, just a few months after the initial February 2025 recall, the company was forced to announce a second recall involving the same cooler model. This follow-up action widened the scope of the original recall to include another 130,000 units of the 90-Quart Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler that had not been flagged as hazardous the first time around.
Given that Igloo has manufactured and sold over a million of these coolers to customers across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico — and that the risk of severe injury remains a real possibility with continued use — the company is urging users to stop using the affected product immediately. In addition, Igloo is offering to replace the faulty tow handles with an improved version that eliminates the safety hazard.
How to identify affected models
If you own an Igloo-manufactured 90-Quart Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler model, the manufacturer has set up a microsite to help you identify if your unit is affected by the problem. For your cooler model to qualify for the recall, the model number should be listed on the aforementioned website with a manufacturing date before December 2023.
As far as the identification process goes, it involves checking the 5-digit model number present on the sides and bottom of the cooler. It may also be worth noting that the affected machines sport a prominent "Igloo" logo printed on the side of the corners. They also came in several color options.
Once you've identified the model number, the next step involves checking the manufacturing date of the product by looking at the date code. This date code is printed on the bottom of the cooler in a circular pattern. It also shows an arrow that points to the month of manufacture, with the last two digits inside the circle representing the year it was made. Models produced after January 2024 are not affected by this issue and aren't part of this recall.
Igloo sold 1.2 million of these affected 90-Quart Flip & Tow Rolling coolers through various retailers and under different model names. Among the notable ones are the Latitude 90 Roller, the Latitude 90 QT Roller, the Maxcold Latitude 90 Roller, and the Ecocool Latitude 90 Roller Maxcold.
How serious is the risk?
Prior to Igloo going public with the recall of the 90-Quart Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler model, the company confirmed that it had received around 12 reports of injuries that were the direct result of the cooler's design flaw. These injuries ranged from mild fingertip injuries to major ones like fingertip amputations, cuts, and even fractures. By May 2025, following Igloo's public revelation, the number of incidents caused by the tow handle went up to 78, with 26 of them being more severe cases. Needless to say, continuing to use an affected Igloo 90 Quart cooler model is risky. It is strongly advised that you verify whether your model is affected and, if it is, follow Igloo's guidance without delay.
For people who still have doubts about identifying a possibly affected product or have any queries about this specific recall, the company has set up a toll-free number to call at 888-943-5182, which is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Igloo also accepts email queries about the issue, which can be sent to igloo90qt@sedgwick.com. The company's dedicated portal for this specific recall is also accessible online.
Igloo's product recall, while not quite one of the most embarrassing tech recalls, is still remarkable for its scale and the unexpected severity of the injuries reported. In fact, this incident shows that even seemingly simple, low-tech household products can trigger the sorts of headlines usually reserved for high-profile technology blunders.