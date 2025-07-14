Why Igloo Recommends You Should Stop Using This Cooler Immediately

Igloo, one of the most recognizable brands in the ice chests and drink containers space, as well as the maker of the viral Igloo iceless cooler, has been involved in a few product recalls of late. In March 2024, the Swedish-owned, USA-based company recalled the Igloo 12 Oz Youth Sipper Bottle, a product meant to be used by children. The recall order was issued after it was ascertained that the bottle potentially posed a choking risk to kids.

Fast forward to February 2025, and the company was back in the news again with another product recall, this time affecting well over a million of its popular 90-Quart Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler products. Igloo recalled these coolers after it was established that the tow handles of these models posed a severe safety hazard, including potential finger amputation. To make matters worse for Igloo, just a few months after the initial February 2025 recall, the company was forced to announce a second recall involving the same cooler model. This follow-up action widened the scope of the original recall to include another 130,000 units of the 90-Quart Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler that had not been flagged as hazardous the first time around.

Given that Igloo has manufactured and sold over a million of these coolers to customers across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico — and that the risk of severe injury remains a real possibility with continued use — the company is urging users to stop using the affected product immediately. In addition, Igloo is offering to replace the faulty tow handles with an improved version that eliminates the safety hazard.