How Many Turbos Do Ford EcoBoost Engines Have?

There is a simple way to deduce whether or not an EcoBoost engine has one or two turbochargers. All three- and four-cylinder EcoBoost engines have a single turbocharger; this includes capacities from 1.0 liters up to the Mustang EcoBoost's 2.3-liter mill. In comparison, all V6 EcoBoost engines are twin-turbocharged; this includes the 2.7-, 3.0-, and 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engines.

The latter is also the most powerful Ford EcoBoost engine available in 2025. The 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 is available in numerous different guises. When in F-150 Raptor trim, though, it kicks out 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. It is possible to squeeze even more power out of this engine with aftermarket tuning; Whipple, for example, offers a simple kit that pushes total output past 500 hp.

While Ford itself has not commented on why the larger engines use two turbochargers instead of one, many owners believe two is the better choice, as two turbochargers will spool faster than one large turbo. This, in turn, reduces turbo lag. In addition, having two smaller turbos means that Ford can package them neatly nearer the cylinders, where exhaust gases are hotter and more energetic, making them more effective.