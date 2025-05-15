What Is The Most Powerful Ford EcoBoost Engine Available In 2025?

The Ford EcoBoost engine is somewhat of a synonymous name now. It has appeared in almost all kinds of Ford's, ranging from small hatchbacks with the 1.0L three-cylinder engine in the Fiesta to even their flagship supercar, the Ford GT. There are a lot of variations of the Ford EcoBoost engines available in Ford's lineup, but the most powerful version of this engine in 2025 appears in a truck.

Yes, the most powerful Ford EcoBoost engine that you can get today is the 3.5L EcoBoost V6. In its most powerful form, it produces 450 hp and 510 lb ft of torque. This is found in none other than the top of the line Ford F-150 Raptor.

The Raptor has had the EcoBoost engine since its second generation, which replaced their V8 engine. This was a controversial decision and many V8 fanboys didn't like the V6, but the EcoBoost turned out to be just fine, with the turbocharged engine providing quite a bit of tuning potential. This however is not the most powerful engine in the Ford Raptor available currently. For the third generation of the truck, Ford came out with the Ford Raptor R which features a 720 hp supercharged V8 engine.

