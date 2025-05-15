What Is The Most Powerful Ford EcoBoost Engine Available In 2025?
The Ford EcoBoost engine is somewhat of a synonymous name now. It has appeared in almost all kinds of Ford's, ranging from small hatchbacks with the 1.0L three-cylinder engine in the Fiesta to even their flagship supercar, the Ford GT. There are a lot of variations of the Ford EcoBoost engines available in Ford's lineup, but the most powerful version of this engine in 2025 appears in a truck.
Yes, the most powerful Ford EcoBoost engine that you can get today is the 3.5L EcoBoost V6. In its most powerful form, it produces 450 hp and 510 lb ft of torque. This is found in none other than the top of the line Ford F-150 Raptor.
The Raptor has had the EcoBoost engine since its second generation, which replaced their V8 engine. This was a controversial decision and many V8 fanboys didn't like the V6, but the EcoBoost turned out to be just fine, with the turbocharged engine providing quite a bit of tuning potential. This however is not the most powerful engine in the Ford Raptor available currently. For the third generation of the truck, Ford came out with the Ford Raptor R which features a 720 hp supercharged V8 engine.
The potential of the 3.5L EcoBoost V6
The second generation of the EcoBoost that we are talking about debuted in the Ford GT in 2017. The Ford GT also featured the most powerful iteration of this engine, producing 660 hp and 550 lb ft of torque. The second generation of the engine had port fuel injection, which reduced carbon build up. The turbos are from Borg Warner and the Raptor gets a compression ratio of 10.5:1.
That being said, the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 has a lot of potential in terms of tuning. The engine can easily achieve more than 500 hp reliably with a simple tune, but for those who want more, they can explore the endless upgrades available for this engine. One can upgrade the turbos and the cooling systems, and they are looking at well over 700 hp on their build. Ford even offers their own version of a tune via the Ford Performance parts catalogue, which is also covered under warranty.