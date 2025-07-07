Do Ford EcoBoost Engines Have Cylinder Deactivation Tech?

Ford has developed a comprehensive range of EcoBoost engines, with everything from tiny 1.0-liter inline-three engines through to supercar-powering twin-turbocharged V6 units. While EcoBoost engines like the 3.5-liter V6 and the 2.3-liter inline-four are more performance-oriented, the diminutive inline-three engines are decidedly more focused on delivering impressive efficiency.

One of the features helping these smaller three-cylinder units prove to be so efficient is cylinder deactivation – technology not found on EcoBoost engines with higher cylinder counts. Some would consider cylinder deactivation to be an example of car technologies you should avoid, mainly due to reliability concerns, but Ford would argue their hugely successful EcoBoost engines are exceptions to the rule.

The EcoBoost three-cylinder first arrived in 2012, under the hood of the Ford Focus. Since then, the engine went on to receive three consecutive International Engine Of The Year awards, in addition to Best New Engine in 2012.

However, Ford clearly saw the potential for improvement, and introduced cylinder deactivation technology for 2018 model year cars. Ford claims that cylinder deactivation in the three-cylinder EcoBoost engines could see up to a six-percent boost in fuel efficiency, in addition to a valuable reduction in CO2 emissions.