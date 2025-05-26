What Is The Smallest Ford EcoBoost Engine And How Much Power Does It Produce?

This small Ford EcoBoost engine can put out plenty of power. The turbocharged 1.0-liter inline-3 started out in 2012 with outputs of 100 PS (98.6 hp) and 125 PS (123.3 hp), then increased its power to 140 PS (138.1 hp) for use in a couple of special-edition Fiestas called the Fiesta Red Edition and Fiesta Black Edition models. The most recent hybrid version, which benefits from a larger turbocharger, produces 155 PS (152.9 hp) and can also deactivate one cylinder (when engine demand is light) to improve fuel economy. This system features in cars like the Ford Puma EcoBoost Hybrid, which is not sold in the U.S.

As with many tiny engines, the 1.0-liter EcoBoost engine was not well-received in the United States. It was discontinued in the Fiesta in 2017, in Ford's words, "based on customer demand." Some of this may have to do with the 1.0-liter EcoBoost being an extra-cost option (around $1,000 additional) when ordered, making it an expensive option on an inexpensive car. When introduced, it was also available only with a manual transmission, which for many American customers was likely another reason not to specify the engine. And finally, while the little three-cylinder mill had a bit more torque than the standard Fiesta engine, there was not much of an increase in fuel economy. In fact, every vehicle sold here with this engine is no longer available on our shores. This includes the discontinued Ford Fiesta, the Focus, and the also-discontinued EcoSport mini-SUV.

