What Is The Smallest Ford EcoBoost Engine And How Much Power Does It Produce?
The smallest Ford EcoBoost engine available today is the 1.0-liter, three-cylinder inline EcoBoost engine. This small EcoBoost engine was first launched in Europe in 2012 in the Ford Focus. By 2014, the 1.0-liter EcoBoost engine could be found under the hoods of nine additional Ford of Europe vehicles — the EcoSport, Fiesta, B-MAX, Tourneo Connect, Transit Courier, Transit Connect, Transit Courier, C-MAX, and Grand C-MAX. This tiny 1.0-liter engine was first offered in U.S. vehicles during the 2014 model year in the Ford Fiesta and Focus.
This 1.0-liter EcoBoost engine has won a number of awards, including the overall International Engine of the Year competition for three years between 2012 to 2017, as well as winning the Best Engine Under 1.0-liter category for six years in a row, from 2012 through 2017. In 2019, a new, higher-powered version used in Ford's hybrid vehicles received the International Engine and Powertrain of the Year award (from the same organization) in the Under 150 PS (147.9 hp) category. Current 2025 models that use this engine include Ford of Europe's Puma, Focus, and Tourneo Courier. Unfortunately, despite the accolades, cars with this 1.0-liter EcoBoost have faced some common problems.
How powerful is the smallest Ford EcoBoost engine?
This small Ford EcoBoost engine can put out plenty of power. The turbocharged 1.0-liter inline-3 started out in 2012 with outputs of 100 PS (98.6 hp) and 125 PS (123.3 hp), then increased its power to 140 PS (138.1 hp) for use in a couple of special-edition Fiestas called the Fiesta Red Edition and Fiesta Black Edition models. The most recent hybrid version, which benefits from a larger turbocharger, produces 155 PS (152.9 hp) and can also deactivate one cylinder (when engine demand is light) to improve fuel economy. This system features in cars like the Ford Puma EcoBoost Hybrid, which is not sold in the U.S.
As with many tiny engines, the 1.0-liter EcoBoost engine was not well-received in the United States. It was discontinued in the Fiesta in 2017, in Ford's words, "based on customer demand." Some of this may have to do with the 1.0-liter EcoBoost being an extra-cost option (around $1,000 additional) when ordered, making it an expensive option on an inexpensive car. When introduced, it was also available only with a manual transmission, which for many American customers was likely another reason not to specify the engine. And finally, while the little three-cylinder mill had a bit more torque than the standard Fiesta engine, there was not much of an increase in fuel economy. In fact, every vehicle sold here with this engine is no longer available on our shores. This includes the discontinued Ford Fiesta, the Focus, and the also-discontinued EcoSport mini-SUV.