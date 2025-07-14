Here's Why Google Is Discontinuing Two Fan-Favorite Smart Home Devices In 2025

In true Google fashion, the tech giant is not afraid to terminate hardware devices when it feels they have run their course. In 2024, at least seven products entered Google's graveyard, including the Chromecast line of digital media players. In 2025, the Mountain View-headquartered company has once again put two well-loved devices on its chopping block — the Next Protect Smart Smoke and CoAlarm and the Nest x Yale Smart Lock.

Google announced the discontinuation of the smart home devices in March 2025, saying the move is part of a broader initiative to build "a platform that all device makers and developers can use to spur innovation in the home." In other words, it is narrowing down its existing lineup of hardware while doubling down on its more modern ecosystem. This comes on the heels of the sudden demotion of Google Assistant to make way for Gemini on most mobile devices. Then, there's the addition of new features on the Google Home app, designed to change the way users connect the hub app to their smart devices. Unbeknownst to many, the update leaves behind older devices that still heavily rely on the legacy Nest app, which appears to be on its last legs.

Even before the announcement, there was a foreshadowing about the fate of the two smart home devices. Discussions on Reddit revealed that the Nest Protect had been increasingly difficult to purchase for months, with the Google store limiting orders to just one unit per customer.