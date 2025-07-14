Here's Why Google Is Discontinuing Two Fan-Favorite Smart Home Devices In 2025
In true Google fashion, the tech giant is not afraid to terminate hardware devices when it feels they have run their course. In 2024, at least seven products entered Google's graveyard, including the Chromecast line of digital media players. In 2025, the Mountain View-headquartered company has once again put two well-loved devices on its chopping block — the Next Protect Smart Smoke and CoAlarm and the Nest x Yale Smart Lock.
Google announced the discontinuation of the smart home devices in March 2025, saying the move is part of a broader initiative to build "a platform that all device makers and developers can use to spur innovation in the home." In other words, it is narrowing down its existing lineup of hardware while doubling down on its more modern ecosystem. This comes on the heels of the sudden demotion of Google Assistant to make way for Gemini on most mobile devices. Then, there's the addition of new features on the Google Home app, designed to change the way users connect the hub app to their smart devices. Unbeknownst to many, the update leaves behind older devices that still heavily rely on the legacy Nest app, which appears to be on its last legs.
Even before the announcement, there was a foreshadowing about the fate of the two smart home devices. Discussions on Reddit revealed that the Nest Protect had been increasingly difficult to purchase for months, with the Google store limiting orders to just one unit per customer.
Devices replacing the Nest Protect and Nest x Yale Lock
While the discontinuation and changes may feel like the end of an era for Google's 2010s tech, the tech giant gave assurance that it is still committed to providing consumers with a streamlined and intelligent smart home experience. The company even announced two new devices that will replace the outgoing Nest Protect Smart Smoke and Nest x Yale Smart Lock.
Through a collaboration with First Alert, Google is rolling out the First Alert Smart Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm. Scheduled to launch in North America sometime in late 2025, the new alarm system will be compatible with both the Google Home app and existing Nest Protect devices. Meanwhile, Google is once again partnering with Yale for its next-generation smart lock, called the Yale Smart Lock with Matter, which is arriving in summer 2025.
The new smart lock has big shoes to fill, considering the Nest x Yale Smart Lock landed our top picks for smart lock brands in 2024. Like the outgoing device, the new smart lock offers keyless entry and remote access. But unlike its predecessor, it will work across all Matter-enabled ecosystems, including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, and Google Home.
The new devices will come at a time when Google is still sorting out its smart home ecosystem. Their compatibility with Nest Protect will give the platform a lifeline for the time being. As such, Nest Protect devices will continue to receive software and security updates.