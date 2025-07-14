What Is Cavitation And How Does It Affect Ship Cruising Speed?

Cavitation is essentially a wild bit of physics that turns water — a ship's best friend — into a weapon with a massive destructive potential. It can happen around a ship's propeller and can eat through solid metal, kill its speed, and make a racket while doing it. To break down what it is, we'd first have to understand how a propeller works.

A propeller moves a ship forward by creating a powerful pressure difference in the water. Its rear-facing side generates high pressure that pushes water backward, while its front-facing side creates a low-pressure area of intense suction. The suction on the back accounts for about 80% of the total force. Here's where things get weird. If the propeller spins fast enough, the pressure on the suction side can drop so low that the water starts to boil, not from heat, but from the lack of pressure.

Water doesn't always need to hit 100°C to turn into vapor. At a low enough pressure, it can happen at much cooler temperatures. In case of a ship, water can evaporate at just 20°C when the pressure plummets. This process creates tiny vapor bubbles, which is pretty similar to the fizz you see when opening a soft drink bottle. These bubbles don't just float away. Instead, they get swept toward the edge of the blade into that higher-pressure area, where they collapse violently, creating an implosion. The force generates pressure surges of several hundred megapascals and localized temperatures that can reach a staggering 400°C. This is hot enough to temper the metal of the propeller itself.