What Happens If You Underfill Engine Oil?

Without a working, reliable engine, your vehicle isn't going anywhere. One of the most important things a car owner can do to keep their vehicle in tip-top shape is regular maintenance, including getting their oil changed on a consistent basis. Motor oil, whether you use synthetic or conventional, is what keeps the individual parts of an engine lubricated and moving smoothly, preventing excessive wear from friction. Oil also helps keep the engine clean by picking up and removing excess debris in the engine.

Keeping your oil at an appropriate level, meaning you change your oil when you're supposed to, will help your vehicle last longer and, hopefully, avoid engine issues. However, having too little or too much oil in your vehicle can cause some significant and serious issues. Underfilling your motor oil, meaning you have less oil in your vehicle than recommended, can damage and potentially destroy your engine.

There are a few signs that can help indicate if you have an oil leak or an underfilled oil reservoir. The first indication is usually the oil pressure light on your dashboard illuminating. If you see this light come on, you should immediately consult your mechanic. If you change your own oil, that light confirms that it is time to do so. Unusual engine noises, such as knocking or ticking, can be a sign that your oil is underfilled. A final sign is if your engine is running at higher temperatures than normal.