Here's What Happens When Helicopters Fly In Sandstorms

Sometimes, when the conditions are just right, a helicopter can kick up a swirling, sparkling halo. It looks like a miniature spiral galaxy attached to the rotor blades. This is caused by a phenomenon known as the Kopp-Etchells Effect. The term was coined by war photographer Michael Yon, who, while embedded with troops in Afghanistan back in 2009, noticed nobody had a name for it. After about two weeks of musing, he decided to honor two soldiers killed in action that year in Sangin – 21-year-old US Army Ranger Benjamin Kopp and 22-year-old British soldier Joseph Etchells.

The science behind the effect was a mystery for many years, with pilots and even top brass getting it wrong. The most popular theory was electricity. One pilot told Yon he believed it was "a result of static electricity created by friction," according to Nautilus. But that doesn't hold up. A static discharge would look more like a lightning storm, not a halo of sparks seen in photos. Scientific American reported that tests at NASA killed the electricity-based theories. When engineers used metals that conduct electricity but don't spontaneously ignite, the sparkling effect never occurred.

The real answer is way cooler and a bit more violent. It has something to do with the protective abrasion strips made from metals like titanium or nickel that helicopter rotors are fitted with. When a chopper flies through a cloud of sand, the particles blast tiny bits of metal off the blades. These metals can be pyrophoric, meaning they spontaneously ignite when they're dispersed into the air as a fine powder. It's this "pyrophoric oxidation" that creates the brilliant sparks.