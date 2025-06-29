What Is Mast Bumping And How Dangerous Is It For Helicopters?

By now, it's probably become evident just how special and impressive helicopters are. While fixed-wing aircraft are impressive in equal measure, there's something about being able to land almost anywhere you want without the need for a runway that just can't be beat. This feature, alongside a myriad of others, such as the craft's ability to adapt to many situations that a fixed-wing plane would have a difficult time adjusting to, has made helicopters one of the go-to aircraft for many fields. From news teams, politicians, and CEOs zooming across cities in a Bell 407 to the military neutralizing a dangerous enemy using the incredibly fast AH-64, these machines can be found almost everywhere. However, this doesn't mean that they are perfect in every way.

Like many machines, helicopters can experience malfunctions and other equally dangerous issues. Among these is mast bumping, where the rotor hub pivots so much it hits the mast. If you think this sounds bad, it is. A collision between the hub and mast can cause rotor separation, often leading to catastrophic failure. This usually occurs while the helicopter is in the air and usually results in loss of control, potentially causing a crash.