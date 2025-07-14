What Is The Big Plastic Scoop Under Some Semi-Trucks For?

Given their enormous size, it's strange to think that semi-truck fleets actually care a great deal about aerodynamics. Whether it be the installation of angled fins on the side or the addition of flaps on the back, semi-trucks actually have good reason to want to cut down on their drag: Doing so saves fuel and makes their trucks more efficient. And for an industry where fuel consumption is a constant concern, even a small increase in miles per gallon (MPG) can lead to huge cost savings over time.

A growing trend in the ongoing semi-truck aerodynamic efforts? Those large, curvy plastic panels mounted beneath the trailer. These odd-looking things, officially known as UnderTray systems, are designed to manipulate the airflow underneath the trailer to cut down on drag. Think of it like this: As a semi-truck barrels down the highway, air rushes underneath the trailer. This air typically sits about four feet off the ground. Without anything down there to dissipate it, that air slams into the axles and rear wheels, creates turbulence, and increases drag.

The more drag there is, the harder the truck's engine has to work to push the vehicle forward. This, in turn, burns more fuel. The UnderTray acts as a wedge of sorts, splitting and redirecting the air away from the rear wheels, effectively reducing resistance.