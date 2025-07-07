What Are Those Large Flaps On The Back Of A Semi-Trailer For?

If you've ever driven behind a semi-truck on the highway, you've probably noticed the huge, wing-like panels or flaps that extend behind the trailer doors. If you didn't know any better, it would seem like the trailer doors are wide open, from a distance. It's only when you drive closer that you'll realize they are mounted on the back of the trailer doors.

Those huge flaps or panels at the back of a semi-truck are called "trailer tails" or "rear fairings." Think of them like the massive wing on the classic NASCAR Plymouth Roadrunner – they serve the same purpose. These aerodynamic devices have become increasingly common on modern trucks.

As a truck moves at highway speeds, turbulence and low pressure build up behind the trailer, creating significant drag. The large flaps at the back of the trailer doors help streamline airflow, reducing drag and allowing the semi-truck to drive more efficiently. Semis with trailer tails have better fuel economy and reduced strain on the engine, especially during long hauls at high speeds.