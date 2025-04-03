Why Do Some Semi-Truck Trailers Have Side Skirts?

Because of their ability to carry massive loads across immense distances, semi-truck trailers are considered a very important element in the logistics and supply chain industry. Carrying everything from toys, food, medicine, appliances, and cars, semi trucks travel an average of 45,000 miles a year. This huge amount of mileage is where the majority of expenses for semi-truck trailers come from, as that distance equates to large fuel costs, especially since the average MPG rating of semi-truck trailers is only between six and seven miles per gallon. To help maximize fuel economy, semi-truck trailers try to improve the aerodynamics of the trucks, and one way to do this is to install side skirts.

Side skirts on semi-truck trailers are aerodynamic devices that help lower wind resistance beneath trailers. This resistance, known as aerodynamic drag, has a detrimental effect on fuel economy, particularly when traveling at high speeds. The way side skirts work is by partially enclosing the gap beneath the trailer; the trailer side skirts reduce the low-pressure area underneath it. The airflow becomes smoother as a result, reducing turbulence and lowering aerodynamic drag.

Made from sturdy materials like metal, plastic, or fiberglass, the side skirts on semi-truck trailers are installed on the underside of the semi-trailer, where it is attached using a combination of rivets, brackets, and struts to the trailer's frame. The length and width of the skirts help reduce the aerodynamic drag caused by air turbulence when the truck is moving.

