What Are The Triangle Symbols Above Airplane Windows For?

Next time you're on a flight, look just above the windows, and you might spot a small black triangle sticker. Most passengers never notice them — they're easy to miss, just like the tiny holes in the plane window. These triangle stickers play a major role in keeping the aircraft safe, especially during an emergency. However, only a few window seats feature them, as their placement is quite strategic.

Most planes typically have two triangles per side, carefully aligned with specific parts of the wing. These exact windows give the clearest view of the aircraft's wing structure. Flight attendants use them to quickly check the wings, especially the leading edge (front of the wing) and trailing edge (rear part where flaps and slats are located), during safety inspections. Instead of peering through every single window in the cabin, the crew knows exactly where to go when they need to check for ice buildup or mechanical problems. These small triangles ensure consistency and can even help detect issues before they become serious.