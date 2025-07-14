Is The Toyota 4Runner Unibody Or Body-On-Frame? (And Does It Really Matter?)

Most new vehicles are either unibody or body-on-frame. Both of these are essentially ways of constructing a vehicle, and both have their distinct advantages. Unibody vehicles essentially have the chassis and the frame of the vehicle merged into one, and are generally used for regular passenger vehicles like hatchbacks, sedans and crossovers. Body-on-frame vehicles, on the other hand, have the chassis and the frame of the vehicle as two separate entities. This is one of the oldest ways to construct a vehicle, but they are more robust.

The new Toyota 4Runner is a body-on-frame vehicle. It's an SUV associated with off-road readiness and a robust construction. It brings it in the leagues of the Jeep Wrangler and the Ford Bronco, which are also body-on-frame vehicles. This method of construction has been a staple for off-road SUVs for a long time now.

That being said, it's not that unibody SUVs cannot go off-road. The Land Rover Defender is a great example of a unibody off-road SUV, but a unibody adds complexity in terms of development. They are also more expensive, and there are really not many other examples of a unibody SUV which is also a hardcore off-roader.