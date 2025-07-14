Which Gaming Handheld Offers The Longest Battery Life?

The ability to play games on a handheld device is no longer a novelty in 2025. There are plenty of options for gamers to choose from, whether you want to play cozy Nintendo games in bed, grind AAA PC titles on a plane, or relive your childhood with retro emulators. However, the fun can often be interrupted by a blinking red battery, which has led gamers to frequently choose their gaming handheld based on battery life. The overall best battery life for gaming goes to the Steam Deck OLED; however, this is slightly subjective.

The battery life of handheld gaming consoles ranges quite significantly based on how you choose to use them. For example, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ — an expensive handheld focused on AAA titles — allows for about 2.5 hours of battery life while playing demanding games at the highest quality. However, it can play those same games at a lower quality for four hours or more. If you skip gaming altogether and just want to browse the internet, you could scroll for well over 12 hours. For this comparison, we will examine the battery life of gaming handhelds when playing demanding games on them without compromising their quality.