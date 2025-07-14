How Much HP Does The LS4 V8 Have & Who Makes The Engine?

Many American carmakers are known for their engines. You have engines like the Ford Power Stroke, the Cummins diesel from Cummins, and General Motors' Duramax, all of which have made a name for themselves over the past two decades. However, there's also the LS family of engines, which, like the Duramax, is built by General Motors.

The LS series has several generations of great motors to choose from, from the original LS1 and LS2 down to the LS9. Each of these engines had something unique to bring to the table. You might have heard someone talk about how well an LS engine performs in an engine swap, or how powerful the LS7 and LS9 are. You may also have heard them mention the LS4 V8, which, while not as potent as the rest of its siblings, still puts out a respectable 303 hp and 323 lb-ft of torque. The LS4 was also different from other LS engines, due to its mounting position and drive system. Let's talk about it.