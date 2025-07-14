What Year Was The Voodoo Blue 4Runner Sold? (And Which US State Got Them One More Year?)

Toyota's 4Runner lineup is no stranger to special-edition colorways, but few left as bold an impression as Voodoo Blue. This electric, eye-catching paint job became the centerpiece of the TRD Pro trim in the 2019 model year — a vibrant hue that practically demanded trail dust and canyon light to shine. However, unlike more widely available colors in Toyota's catalog, Voodoo Blue was never meant to stick around.

In fact, for most U.S. buyers, 2019 was the only opportunity to get a 4Runner TRD Pro in Voodoo Blue straight from the factory. The color rotated out after a single year, replaced by Army Green in 2020. That pattern falls in line with Toyota's approach to the TRD Pro lineup, where Toyota models receive new color exclusives annually to stoke demand and collectibility.

Yet, while the lower 48 waved goodbye to Voodoo Blue after just one year, one U.S. state got a rare encore. Thanks to Toyota's longtime partner Servco Pacific, Hawaii offered the 4Runner in Voodoo Blue for an additional model year, not as a TRD Pro, but as part of a uniquely regional special edition.