What Year Was The Voodoo Blue 4Runner Sold? (And Which US State Got Them One More Year?)
Toyota's 4Runner lineup is no stranger to special-edition colorways, but few left as bold an impression as Voodoo Blue. This electric, eye-catching paint job became the centerpiece of the TRD Pro trim in the 2019 model year — a vibrant hue that practically demanded trail dust and canyon light to shine. However, unlike more widely available colors in Toyota's catalog, Voodoo Blue was never meant to stick around.
In fact, for most U.S. buyers, 2019 was the only opportunity to get a 4Runner TRD Pro in Voodoo Blue straight from the factory. The color rotated out after a single year, replaced by Army Green in 2020. That pattern falls in line with Toyota's approach to the TRD Pro lineup, where Toyota models receive new color exclusives annually to stoke demand and collectibility.
Yet, while the lower 48 waved goodbye to Voodoo Blue after just one year, one U.S. state got a rare encore. Thanks to Toyota's longtime partner Servco Pacific, Hawaii offered the 4Runner in Voodoo Blue for an additional model year, not as a TRD Pro, but as part of a uniquely regional special edition.
Voodoo Blue: A one-year wonder on the mainland
Toyota's TRD Pro lineup featured several off-road enhancements, with the 4Runner TRD Pro receiving a suspension lift with upgraded Fox shocks, a heavy-duty front skid plate, and model-specific black TRD alloy wheels. For many buyers, the real standout was the color, Voodoo Blue, a bright and non-metallic finish that turned heads whether on pavement or on the trail.
The blue shade had previously appeared on the FJ Cruiser in select years, but 2019 marked the only time it was officially offered on the 4Runner TRD Pro. Regardless of whether it's a 4Runner, Tundra, or Tacoma, the Toyota TRD Pro exclusive colors rotate each year — with Voodoo Blue being a 2019-only option. After that, it disappeared from the TRD Pro lineup, replaced in 2020 by Army Green and later by Lunar Rock, Lime Rush, and Solar Octane in subsequent years.
As such, 2019 TRD Pro models in Voodoo Blue have become somewhat of a collector's item. Given Toyota's consistency with one-year TRD Pro exclusives, it's unlikely the color will return to the 4Runner platform in the same configuration, cementing its status as a rare factory finish for enthusiasts and off-roaders alike.
Hawaii's Exclusive Waialua Edition
While the mainland U.S. said goodbye to Voodoo Blue after the 2019 model year, Hawaii wasn't quite finished with it. In 2020, local Toyota distributor Servco Pacific launched a special commemorative model called the 1919 Waialua Edition, celebrating the company's 100th anniversary. Among the standout features was a choice of just two colors — Blizzard Pearl and Voodoo Blue.
Offered on the SR5 trim and exclusively through Toyota Hawaii, the Waialua Edition brought Voodoo Blue back for another year, but only for island buyers. It wasn't a TRD Pro, so it lacked the Fox suspension and trail armor, but it wore the same stunning paint color that mainland enthusiasts had only briefly enjoyed. The Waialua Edition of the 4Runner SR5 made Hawaii the only U.S. state to offer a Voodoo Blue 4Runner past the color's original TRD Pro run.
The Toyota 4Runner has undergone many changes over the years, but its epic lineup of TRD Pro colors has remained the same. For collectors or anyone chasing Toyota's rarest 4Runner variants, that makes the Waialua Edition a curious outlier, a regionally locked gem that gave Voodoo Blue one more sunset to shine in the Aloha State.