Which Toyota Models Will Have The New 'Wave Maker' Color? (And What Makes It So Special?)
In today's auto car market, where the most popular car colors tend to be grayscale, it can be a big deal when an automaker debuts a color that isn't just another shade of white, silver, gray, or black. And when it comes to color debuts, few are more anticipated than each model year's TRD Pro exclusive hue from Toyota.
Bringing out a new, exclusive color option for TRD Pro-trimmed trucks and SUVs has become an annual tradition for Toyota, going back to the debut of the TRD Pro trim for the 2015 model year. In the decade-plus since Toyota began this tradition, the TRD Pros have been offered in everything from the subdued Lunar Rock and Mud Bath earth tones to bold, bright options like Lime Rush and Solar Octane. And with 2026 models set to arrive at dealers later this year, Toyota recently unveiled the 2026 TRD Pro exclusive color — a vivid shade of blue called Wave Maker.
If you want to be one of the first to rock this color, you'll have to spring for a 2026 TRD Pro pickup truck or SUV. But there's also a chance that Wave Maker may come to less expensive Toyota models in the future. Let's break it down.
Kicking mud and making waves
There are plenty of differences between the TRD Pro and less expensive trims, and the exclusive color option is just one of them. For 2026, Wave Maker will be offered on the entire TRD Pro lineup, which includes the mid-sized Tacoma TRD Pro and full-sized Tundra TRD Pro pickup trucks, along with the recently redesigned 4Runner TRD Pro and the rugged, family-friendly Sequoia TRD Pro.
As for the color itself, this isn't the first time Toyota has used a shade of blue as its TRD Pro exclusive color. In 2018 and 2019, TRD Pros could be had in Calvary Blue and Voodoo Blue, but the new Wave Maker color is brighter and closer to teal than both of those colors. We think it has a bit of throwback vibe, like a color you might see on a 1990s jetski or an old Igloo cooler.
Wave Maker certainly falls on the more vibrant side of TRD Pro exclusives, and why shouldn't it? If you're going to drop big bucks for the top-of-the-line TRD Pro, you might as well go all the way and opt for the cool, exclusive color, right?
A TRD Pro exclusive... for now
Are you excited for the Wave Maker color but don't have the desire or budget for a loaded TRD Pro? Though the color will be limited to TRD Pro vehicles for this model year, it may not stay that way. If previous TRD Pro-exclusive colors are anything to go by, it's Wave Maker could eventually make its way to lower trim versions of these trucks and SUVs (and possibly other Toyota models as well). However, you'll have to wait at least one more model year for a chance of that.
Toyota says that Wave Maker has some pretty deep meaning behind it, with Benjamin Jimenez of Toyota's Calty Design team saying that the color "expresses an elemental spirit that evokes images of glacial depths and the thrill of new frontiers." Whether you are looking to embrace that elemental spirit or want a color that stands out in a sea of gray, we imagine Wave Maker being a popular choice among 2026 TRD Pro buyers. Expect to start seeing this unmistakable color on the streets and the off-road trails when the 2026 TRD Pro models arrive at Toyota dealerships in fall 2025.