Which Toyota Models Will Have The New 'Wave Maker' Color? (And What Makes It So Special?)

In today's auto car market, where the most popular car colors tend to be grayscale, it can be a big deal when an automaker debuts a color that isn't just another shade of white, silver, gray, or black. And when it comes to color debuts, few are more anticipated than each model year's TRD Pro exclusive hue from Toyota.

Advertisement

Bringing out a new, exclusive color option for TRD Pro-trimmed trucks and SUVs has become an annual tradition for Toyota, going back to the debut of the TRD Pro trim for the 2015 model year. In the decade-plus since Toyota began this tradition, the TRD Pros have been offered in everything from the subdued Lunar Rock and Mud Bath earth tones to bold, bright options like Lime Rush and Solar Octane. And with 2026 models set to arrive at dealers later this year, Toyota recently unveiled the 2026 TRD Pro exclusive color — a vivid shade of blue called Wave Maker.

If you want to be one of the first to rock this color, you'll have to spring for a 2026 TRD Pro pickup truck or SUV. But there's also a chance that Wave Maker may come to less expensive Toyota models in the future. Let's break it down.

Advertisement