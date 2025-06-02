Is The Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Lifted? (And How Much Does It Cost?)

Long regarded as one of the toughest and most capable midsize SUVs available, the Toyota 4Runner boasts body-on-frame construction, straightforward but dependable engineering, and proper off-road chops. The 4Runner has undergone many changes over the years, and Toyota has completely rebuilt it for 2025 — the first time in more than a decade. One of the trims making a comeback for the new model is the TRD Pro. Designed especially for high-speed desert-running aficionados, the TRD Pro trim takes everything capable about the regular 4Runner and boosts it to 11.

If you are wondering whether the TRD Pro is lifted and whether that makes any actual difference, you're not alone. The brief response is yes: a lift direct from the manufacturer gives the 2025 4Runner TRD Pro a trail-ready total ground clearance of 10.1 inches. This puts the TRD Pro two inches above the standard 4Runner, leaving it much better suited for negotiating fast Baja runs, big jumps, and any other terrain thrown at it.

The lift comes courtesy of a specialist TRD-tuned suspension system, which comes as part of a larger set of off-road improvements. Although all this hardware doesn't come cheap, with the TRD Pro sharing the crown alongside the Trailhunter as the most expensive trim, it offers solid bang for your buck in a market getting more crowded with crossovers fashioned like trail rigs.

