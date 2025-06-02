Is The Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Lifted? (And How Much Does It Cost?)
Long regarded as one of the toughest and most capable midsize SUVs available, the Toyota 4Runner boasts body-on-frame construction, straightforward but dependable engineering, and proper off-road chops. The 4Runner has undergone many changes over the years, and Toyota has completely rebuilt it for 2025 — the first time in more than a decade. One of the trims making a comeback for the new model is the TRD Pro. Designed especially for high-speed desert-running aficionados, the TRD Pro trim takes everything capable about the regular 4Runner and boosts it to 11.
If you are wondering whether the TRD Pro is lifted and whether that makes any actual difference, you're not alone. The brief response is yes: a lift direct from the manufacturer gives the 2025 4Runner TRD Pro a trail-ready total ground clearance of 10.1 inches. This puts the TRD Pro two inches above the standard 4Runner, leaving it much better suited for negotiating fast Baja runs, big jumps, and any other terrain thrown at it.
The lift comes courtesy of a specialist TRD-tuned suspension system, which comes as part of a larger set of off-road improvements. Although all this hardware doesn't come cheap, with the TRD Pro sharing the crown alongside the Trailhunter as the most expensive trim, it offers solid bang for your buck in a market getting more crowded with crossovers fashioned like trail rigs.
Suspension that sets it apart
The lifted stance of the 4Runner TRD Pro is based on a sophisticated suspension system designed specifically with high-speed off-roading in mind — one of the main differences between the 4Runner TRD Pro and Trailhunter. The 2025 4Runner TRD Pro uses TRD-tuned FOX QS3 three-way adjustable internal bypass shocks. These shocks include rear remote reservoirs, which help control heat during extended off-road use and preserve constant performance even on the toughest courses.
The suspension system gives a 2.0-inch lift over the base SR5 4Runner, generating the 10.1-inch ground clearance value that Toyota lists. Although these figures seem small on paper, the combination of geometry and shock tuning results in considerable changes in approach and departure angles, articulation, and suspension travel, giving it the capability it's renowned for.
Another factor contributing to the TRD Pro's growth spurt is its 33-inch Toyo all-terrain tires, giving it the extra ride height and grip it needs to handle tough off-road terrain. Together, all this hardware results in all-conditions confidence without sacrificing daily usability.
How much does the 4Runner TRD Pro cost?
Unfortunately, one pays a premium for the TRD Pro's off-road capability and engineering excellence. With a base MSRP of $66,900 (plus $1,450 destination), the 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro sits at the top of the 4Runner range alongside the overland-styled Trailhunter. The entire 2025 Toyota 4Runner range kicks off at $40,700 for the base SR5, with something like a TRD Off-Road sitting in the middle of the range at $51,990 in i-FORCE MAX guise (both plus $1,450 destination).
While it's certainly expensive, the 4Runner looks like a bargain when weighed against other hardy off-road SUVs such as the Ford Bronco Raptor or Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. The Bronco Raptor has a staggering base MSRP of $90,035 (plus $1,895 destination), while the Wrangler 392 starts at an even more eye-watering $99,995 (before $1,995 destination).
In the end, the 2025 4Runner TRD Pro provides for those who want a factory-built, adventure-ready SUV with actual off-road capability and little compromise. Those who choose the TRD Pro are investing in a vehicle with real pedigree, not only purchasing a badge. Just be ready to pay a little more for the advantage of sitting higher and traveling further — on-road or off.