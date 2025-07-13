What Is Input Lag & Can You Avoid It During Competitive Gaming?

Like most tasks on your PC, your inputs are sent to the game through peripherals, such as your mouse, keyboard, or controller. You push a button on your controller, which sends a signal to your PC. This is then parsed by the game software you're running and reflected as movement or action, which is then displayed to you via your monitor. It sounds simple when you lay it out, but there's a lot of data flowing back and forth in a split second — doubly so if you're playing a game over an internet connection.

If there's a proverbial hitch in any one of these connections, the speed of data transfer is slowed, like traffic on a backed-up highway. It could be that your controller is experiencing a connection error. Maybe your internet connection is spotty, leading to a high ping in online matches, or maybe your monitor or GPU can't keep up with the quality of graphics that you're trying to display. Any one of these can lead to input lag.

Typically, it takes around 40 milliseconds or less for inputs to register, though if you're playing competitively, it'd be ideal if you could get that down to around 10-15 milliseconds just for that extra bit of responsiveness. If the lag stretches out to around 50 milliseconds, that's when you'll start really noticing the difference, and it only gets worse from there.