What Does Ping Mean In Gaming? (And Why Does It Matter?)

If you've ever played an online multiplayer game, you may have experienced lag at some point. Of course, it's frustrating and can affect your performance in a game. But why does that happen, and what causes it? Knowing what "ping" means in gaming can help you understand this.

Advertisement

When you perform any action in an online game, like shooting an enemy or passing a ball, that input is sent from your PC or console to the game server through your network connection. The time it takes for this data to reach the server is known as ping, and it is measured in milliseconds (ms). The game server then also sends a response back to your device, which is another ping. This entire journey of data traveling back and forth is called latency. Simply put, ping is the one-way measure of time it takes for your action to be registered in the game, while latency refers to the total round-trip time it takes for data to travel from your device to the server and back.

Ping plays a crucial role in gaming and can essentially make or break your experience. For competitive gamers or those participating in online gaming competitions, optimizing ping is essential. So, what is a good ping for gaming, and what causes it to go high or low? Below, we'll explore all of that and more. So, let's dive in!

Advertisement