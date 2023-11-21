This One Wi-Fi Setting May Be Making Your Games Lag (Here's How To Fix It)

Every gamer knows how important internet speed is to a smooth gaming experience. A slow internet connection could result in lagging, stuttering, and even disconnections. High ping is incredibly annoying for anyone, too, especially if you're trying to play a competitive game that relies on split-second decisions and button presses. But what happens when you pay for high-speed internet, yet it's still slow? As it turns out, that might have to do with a hidden setting on your PC related to your Wi-Fi adapter.

Windows has power management settings that help your PC consume less power, including a Wi-Fi power setting that may significantly slow down your internet speeds — but luckily, you can turn it off if you know where to look. Of course, there's also the option to plug your gaming PC directly into your router via an ethernet cord for a better overall experience. While you're working to solve your slow internet speeds, you should probably also take a look at your hardware's specs and decide whether it's time to simply upgrade to a better Wi-Fi router.