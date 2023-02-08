What To Do If Your Windows 10 PC Keeps Disconnecting From Wi-Fi

A high-speed Wi-Fi connection has become a basic necessity for millions of people around the world. Whether it is to watch a movie, attend a college lecture, or join a professional meeting, high-speed Wi-Fi connections help people in more ways than one. To take advantage of the advanced Wi-Fi communication technology, PC and laptop manufacturers include Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E in their latest products. However, sometimes, even after having the latest computer and a decent Wi-Fi connection, users face the problem of recurring disconnection.

Have you ever experienced a scenario where your Windows 10 PC keeps disconnecting from Wi-Fi? If yes, then you are not alone. This is not an uncommon situation. Although it's difficult to find the root cause of the problem, repeated Wi-Fi disconnection could occur due to network congestion, incompatible or outdated drivers on the computer, or a damaged modem or cable. Even a stable connection breaks if you move too far from the Wi-Fi router.

There are a few things that you can try before taking your computer or the Wi-Fi router in for a service. You don't need any special equipment to try the methods given below. Just follow the instructions carefully, and you might be able to fix the Wi-Fi disconnection issue on your Windows 10 PC in no time.