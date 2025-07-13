MQ-8 Fire Scout Helicopter Drone: What's Its Top Speed And How Far Can It Fly?

It looks like a helicopter, but there's no one in the cockpit, and that's exactly the point. The MQ-8 Fire Scout is the U.S. Navy's unmanned eye in the sky, designed to take off, land, and fly all on its own. Northrop Grumman, manufacturer of the Air Force's B-21 Raider, developed the Fire Scout for surveillance and support, delivering speed and range that make it a valuable asset in missions where manned aircraft aren't the best option.

The MQ-8C, which is the most advanced and widely used model of the Fire Scout in service today, reaches a top speed of about 135 knots, or roughly 155 miles per hour. This allows the unmanned helicopter to quickly cover large surveillance areas, making it a reliable asset for time-sensitive naval missions.

When it comes to flight range, the Fire Scout's operational radius typically sits around 150 nautical miles, or just over 172 miles, which is the distance it can cover during missions while returning safely to base. But its maximum range is 1,227 nautical miles, or just over 1,400 miles, reflecting the farthest distance it can fly under ideal conditions without refueling. Together, these numbers highlight both the practical mission limits and the extended capabilities of the Fire Scout.