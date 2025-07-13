4 Ryobi Tools You Can Attach To Your Tool Belt

Tool belts are a godsend for homeowners who are always up and about assembling furniture, remodeling rooms, and fixing things. Instead of constantly going back and forth to the garage to retrieve the tools you need one by one, you can just have them on your person all at once. This speeds up your workflow, keeps your workspace clutter-free, and frees your hands to do what needs to be done.

But besides the typical tape measure, hand tool, and pencil, you'll be glad to know you can actually attach power tools to your tool belt, too. Some of Ryobi's 18V ONE+ power tools, particularly those from the Compact Brushless line, are designed to be belt-ready for your convenience. Simply screw a Ryobi Premium Belt Clip or any compatible third-party hook onto your tool, and then hang it from your belt. To get you started, here are four of these attachable Ryobi tools for your next DIY project.