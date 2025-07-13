4 Ryobi Tools You Can Attach To Your Tool Belt
Tool belts are a godsend for homeowners who are always up and about assembling furniture, remodeling rooms, and fixing things. Instead of constantly going back and forth to the garage to retrieve the tools you need one by one, you can just have them on your person all at once. This speeds up your workflow, keeps your workspace clutter-free, and frees your hands to do what needs to be done.
But besides the typical tape measure, hand tool, and pencil, you'll be glad to know you can actually attach power tools to your tool belt, too. Some of Ryobi's 18V ONE+ power tools, particularly those from the Compact Brushless line, are designed to be belt-ready for your convenience. Simply screw a Ryobi Premium Belt Clip or any compatible third-party hook onto your tool, and then hang it from your belt. To get you started, here are four of these attachable Ryobi tools for your next DIY project.
18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 1/2 Drill/Driver
Drilling holes and driving screws is probably the most routine task for DIYers, so it only makes sense to keep a drill/driver just within reach. With the Ryobi Premium Belt Clip, you can readily attach an 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 1/2" Drill/Driver to your tool belt for your convenience. It weighs just 2.1 lb and is a little over six inches long, making it lightweight and small enough to lug around the house or yard.
But although portable, the Compact Brushless 1/2" Drill/Driver is still pretty powerful for your casual projects. It can deliver a maximum torque of 400 in-lbs. and offers two speed settings: 450 or 1,700 RPM. You can also control the torque output with the 24-position clutch. As a bonus, the tool comes with an LED worklight on the base for when you're working in low-light settings.
18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 1/4 in. Impact Driver
While it's more practical to have a drill/driver in your toolkit, you should know when to use a Ryobi impact driver, too. The 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 1/4 in Impact Driver can come in handy if you find yourself often building custom furniture, cabinets, or even fences. This 1.8-pound and 5.2-inch long impact driver is considerably lighter and more compact than the other models on Ryobi's impact driver lineup, meaning you generally won't have any trouble keeping it in your tool belt.
It features a brushless motor with a maximum driving power of 1,700 in.-lbs, impact speeds of 3,800 IPM at most, and rotational speeds of up to 2,900 RPM. Although it only has one mode, it's pretty convenient to use because of its one-handed bit release. You can easily multitask with the other hand when changing or taking out a bit.
18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 3/8 in. Right Angle Drill
There's nothing more frustrating than trying to drive a screw into a drawer slide, but your standard drill just won't fit no matter what angle you try. If you run into such problems in every single project you do, then it's time to get a new gear in your tool belt. The 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 3/8 in. Right Angle Drill is the Ryobi tool you'll need when drilling in a tight spot.
With only 350 in-lbs of torque, it isn't as powerful as most of Ryobi's other drills. But what it lacks in power, it makes up for in size. It only measures 3.6 by 11.5 inches, so it can readily reach even the narrowest corners. Another convenient feature of this right-angle drill is its two-speed setting. You can set it to either 0 to 450 or o to 1700 RPM and change the speed with the paddle trigger on the handle.
18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 4-Mode 3/8 in. Impact Wrench
If you've ever had to replace a tire with a lug wrench before, then you'll know how grueling and time-consuming it is. The same goes for when you're just using a manual hand tool for other heavy-duty tasks around the house, like fixing stair railings with large bolts, disassembling your lawn mower, or setting up a swing set. To make things easier, you can get an 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 4-Mode 3/8 in. Impact Wrench and attach it to your tool belt with the Ryobi Premium Belt Clip.
This impact wrench can generate a torque of 3,300 in-lbs. at most, all while being small enough to fit into cramped spaces. It also has four speed modes — auto, low, medium, and high — for your different applications. If you're often working under your car or in your dimly lit workshop, you won't have to grab a penlight. Just use the onboard tri-beam LED worklight on the tool.