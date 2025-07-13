What Are Zinc-Coated Rotors And Are They Worth The Price?

One thing I've learned after spending too much time and money at car auctions is that the brakes on vehicles I've purchased this way often need replacing. It's striking to see the condition of some rotors that come off these cars. Sometimes, removing them requires subtle persuasion (also known as using a hammer) because the deterioration is so bad. In these instances, the underlying reason is usually cheap rotors — the previous owner decided to save a few bucks. Adding zinc-coated units could have eliminated the removal hassle, extended rotor life, and helped with aesthetics.

If you need a primer, a brake rotor is attached to each wheel and integral to the braking process. When the brake pedal is pressed, hydraulic pressure squeezes the brake pads against the rotors. This friction slows down the wheels and stops the car. Old-school brakes use drums and shoes instead of the rotors and pads found in more modern vehicles.

While high-end rotors are made from exotic materials like carbon or ceramic, everyday rotors are made from iron, and some may use steel. These metals are inexpensive to manufacture and do a good job of dissipating heat from friction. Yet, without a zinc coating, these rotors are vulnerable to rust.