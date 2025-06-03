Do You Need To Replace Rotors Every Time You Replace Brake Pads & How Difficult Is It To Do Yourself?

Over the past 45 years I've performed brake jobs on everything from race cars to heavy-duty pickup trucks and motorcycles. While changing the brake shoes on a vehicle with drum brakes is more intricate, replacing brake pads and rotors on a disc brake-equipped vehicle is an easy DIY project. However, there are some things to consider if you're going to tackle the project yourself for the first time.

One of the first things to consider is the type of brake pads you'll use to replace your vehicle's worn pads. We'll save that discussion for another time, but the material you choose could impact whether or not you have to replace your rotors sooner, or later.

As for the topic at hand, when to replace your rotors, you don't have to replace them just because you're replacing your brake pads. The condition of your rotors, and whether or not they still comply with your vehicle's manufacturing specifications, determines if you must replace the brake rotors when doing a brake job.

One time I did the brakes on my personal car, replacing the pads and rotors due to wear. I tried to save money on the pads by not buying the best option and immediately regretted it as they left brake dust on the wheels and produced excessive noise when stopping. After just a couple hundred miles I decided to change the pads again but the rotors were still in pristine condition so I left them on and the brakes performed flawlessly.

