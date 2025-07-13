What Is The Oldest Kenworth Semi-Truck Still In Production Today?

Founded in 1923 in Seattle, Washington, Kenworth is one of the oldest truck manufacturers in the United States. In its first year, the company began manufacturing its first trucks and produced 78 units straight away. From this modest start, Kenworth has substantially grown by a combination of innovation, adaptation, and a dedication to quality. Today, Kenworth has 14 different models that can be customized for its buyers. One of the most popular Kenworth semi-trucks is the W900, which was first released in 1961, and is still being made today, making it the oldest model in its stable.

The W900 was created as a replacement for the 900 series, it was wider and taller than its predecessor, and sported a redesigned cab with a reworked windscreen for highway use. It also had a longer hood to house bigger engines and larger radiators. An important feature retained from the old model was the tilting hood for easy engine access, which was first introduced in 1959. The W900 name is a combination of its series designation, the 900, with a W added to it, which came from the surname of one of its founders, Edward K. Worthington.

Starting with the original 1961 to 1966 narrow-hood model, the W900 underwent substantial developments to its design. It's successor, the wide-hood model, had a longer production run from 1967 to 1982. In 1976, the W900 received an industry-first update with the addition of the Aerodyne sleeper cab. Next was the W900B, built from 1982 to 2020, which had better electronics and exterior updates. The latest in the series are the W900L, which is still in production, and the W990, a design evolution of the W900.