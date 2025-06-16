What Kind Of Engines Do Kenworth Trucks Have & How Much Power Do They Need?

One of the key elements that supports Kenworth's reputation for dependability and driver-oriented engineering is its legendary engines. Whether you're operating in heavy vocational roles or hauling goods coast to coast, Kenworth trucks run on engines built to satisfy demanding commercial standards. The main power sources for the brand are MX-11 and MX-13 diesel engines, derived from PACCAR, its parent company. Made just for Kenworth and Peterbilt vehicles, these engines are built for efficiency, dependability, and flawless connection with the digital and drivetrain systems of the truck.

Still, Kenworth does not stop there. For uses needing more power, torque, or flexibility, it also provides Cummins engines — most famously the X15. Both engines are incredible in their own right, but they satisfy slightly different purposes. Cummins is generally preferred for heavy-duty work, off-road chores, or high horsepower needs; PACCAR engines are perfect for predictable, long-haul routes where fuel economy and integration are priorities.

From fuel-conscious fleet operators to job-specific, torque-heavy applications, this dual offering of PACCAR and Cummins engines enables Kenworth to cover a broad range of trucking needs. Engine selection is now more about maximizing total cost of ownership rather than just raw power.

