What Is RSA Encryption, And Did China Really Break It?

RSA encryption is a major foundation of digital security and is one of the most commonly used forms of encryption, and yet it operates on a brilliantly simple premise: it's easy to multiply two large prime numbers but incredibly difficult to factor them. RSA, named after its creators' surnames of Rivest–Shamir–Adleman, is what's commonly known as a "one-way function." The RSA creates a public-private key pair by multiplying two large prime numbers to produce an RSA modulus. The public key is openly shared, which allows others to encrypt data on the one end, while the private key holder, who knows the original primes, can decrypt it. This method is an integral part of ensuring secure internet browsing, digital signatures, and financial transactions.

When news started to circulate that China had cracked RSA with quantum tech, it was understandably met with much fear and uncertainty. The idea that a country, especially one as powerful as China, may have cracked the code that protected everything from bank passwords to state secrets was understandably alarming. But after a bit of digging, it became clear that the story wasn't quite what the headlines made it out to be. Sure, there was a breakthrough that involved quantum computing, but it didn't compromise real-world cyber security.

So, what really happened? Researchers in China managed to factor a small portion of the encryption using a quantum machine. An impressive feat that shows quantum computers are getting faster than ever before, but not yet threatening when you understand how far off they still are.