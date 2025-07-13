How Fast Is The Harley-Davidson Street 750 & How Much HP Does It Have?

Harley-Davidson introduced the Street series, which consisted of the Street 500 and the Street 750, back in 2014. The bikes were lightweight, boasted a compact design, and were perfect for attracting newcomers to the brand, with the Street 750 launching at an affordable price of just $7,499. But after seven years in production, Harley-Davidson retired the Street series in 2021, meaning shopping used is your only way to bag a Street 750 in 2025.

The Harley-Davidson Street 750 did things a little differently compared to a typical model from the storied brand. For starters, the engine was liquid-cooled rather than air-cooled, which had long been a signature feature of Harley models. The liquid-cooled V-twin engine was ideal for dealing with the hot and heavy ordeals of urban traffic, though, which again points toward Harley looking to attract a new and possibly younger audience. This different direction resulted in the Street 750 delivering 55 hp and 59 lb-ft of torque. That isn't nearly enough grunt to see it make the list of fastest Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever, but it is enough power to propel the Street 750 to a respectable top speed of 105 mph.