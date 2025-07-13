How Fast Is The Harley-Davidson Street 750 & How Much HP Does It Have?
Harley-Davidson introduced the Street series, which consisted of the Street 500 and the Street 750, back in 2014. The bikes were lightweight, boasted a compact design, and were perfect for attracting newcomers to the brand, with the Street 750 launching at an affordable price of just $7,499. But after seven years in production, Harley-Davidson retired the Street series in 2021, meaning shopping used is your only way to bag a Street 750 in 2025.
The Harley-Davidson Street 750 did things a little differently compared to a typical model from the storied brand. For starters, the engine was liquid-cooled rather than air-cooled, which had long been a signature feature of Harley models. The liquid-cooled V-twin engine was ideal for dealing with the hot and heavy ordeals of urban traffic, though, which again points toward Harley looking to attract a new and possibly younger audience. This different direction resulted in the Street 750 delivering 55 hp and 59 lb-ft of torque. That isn't nearly enough grunt to see it make the list of fastest Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever, but it is enough power to propel the Street 750 to a respectable top speed of 105 mph.
Harley's Street 750 did things differently
Beyond the liquid-cooled engine, there are a few more interesting facts about the bike that really set it apart from the crowd. For one, this was among the first Harley-Davidsons to be made outside of the United States. While that perhaps contributed to why Harley discontinued the Street 750, it doesn't mean it wasn't popular elsewhere. While Harley-Davidson had assembly plants outside of the U.S. since the late '90s, Harley revealed at its launch that the Street 750 would be made, rather than just assembled, in India. This made sense, as India would have been a key target market for the beginner-friendly model.
There is no shortage of great motorcycles for new riders, though, and as such, the Harley-Davidson Street series stepped aside after seven years, with newer options offering more performance for similar if not better prices. Ultimately, the Street series performed poorly in the United States, with many fans of the brand not looking kindly upon the Street series. Common complaints include the top speed and power output, with the price also attracting criticism.