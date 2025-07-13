What Helicopter Was TV's Airwolf Based On?

If you were a kid from the 1980s, chances are high that you grew up watching at least one TV show that featured a vehicle as an important protagonist. Car enthusiast kids had "Knight Rider," which aired on TV between 1982 and 1986 and featured KITT, an indestructible, talking 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am (which happens to be one of the most hated Pontiac models ever). KITT was loaded with features such as artificial intelligence, an electronic jamming system, and the legendary "turbo boost" mode.

Motorcycle lovers had 1985's short-lived "Street Hawk," which put a futuristic, rocket-powered motorcycle front and center. Kids fascinated by flying objects and aviation had "Airwolf" (1984 to '87), which featured a sleek, black helicopter outfitted with supersonic engines, stealth capabilities rivaling that of the F-22, and enough firepower to give even the best attack helicopters an inferiority complex.

When "Airwolf" debuted in 1984, the series stood out for taking the concept of a high-tech vehicle to the skies. The series derived its name from the Airwolf helicopter, a prototype military aircraft with capabilities never seen before on a helicopter. Its arsenal of weapons included bunker-busting machine guns, a plethora of air-to-surface missiles, and a powerful laser beam. The "Airwolf" helicopter could also tap into enemy communications and become invisible to enemy radar, making it an immediate fan favorite. What most kids of the era may not have known was that there was a very real helicopter underneath the Airwolf's armor. It was called the Bell 222 and had slightly less spectacular features and capabilities compared to its on-screen avatar.