Is Buying A Ninja Thirsti Worth It? Here's What Users Have To Say

The Ninja Thirsti is one of the brand's newer gadgets, having only come out in 2023. It's the first hydration system from the company — a countertop liquid dispenser that provides still or sparkling water with customizable fizz and flavor levels, using specialized drink pods that can provide different kinds of flavors and enhancements such as electrolytes or vitamins. Ninja is one of the most popular brands for kitchen appliances, but that doesn't mean all of its products are created equally.

The Ninja Thirsti currently sells for around $130, so you may be wondering if it's worth your hard-earned cash. According to people who've purchased and used the appliance, that seems to be the case. Over 1,350 Amazon customers have rated the device an overall 4.5 out of 5 average user score. On Walmart's website, the Ninja Thirsti is even more popular (by a bit), with a 4.6 out of 5 overall customer rating based on over 450 reviews.

A 5-star review on Amazon says that the Thirsti's "design is nice" and makes it "easy to use," adding that "super simple controls and the stickers on the unit are very helpful." Another Amazon customer echoes, "This is one of the best designs I've ever come across ... Fits on your counter without taking [up] a ton of room. Quality is above expectations! Great product!!!" One user reports that they are "saving both money and time compared to buying cans and bottles regularly. That makes it not just a fun gadget, but a cost-efficient one too." While the majority of feedback is positive, not all reviews are good, such as a 2-star entry that notes the machine is "a bit loud and takes a while." Most negative reviews, however, concern a very specific issue: Ninja's flavor pods.