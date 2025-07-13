Is Buying A Ninja Thirsti Worth It? Here's What Users Have To Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Ninja Thirsti is one of the brand's newer gadgets, having only come out in 2023. It's the first hydration system from the company — a countertop liquid dispenser that provides still or sparkling water with customizable fizz and flavor levels, using specialized drink pods that can provide different kinds of flavors and enhancements such as electrolytes or vitamins. Ninja is one of the most popular brands for kitchen appliances, but that doesn't mean all of its products are created equally.
The Ninja Thirsti currently sells for around $130, so you may be wondering if it's worth your hard-earned cash. According to people who've purchased and used the appliance, that seems to be the case. Over 1,350 Amazon customers have rated the device an overall 4.5 out of 5 average user score. On Walmart's website, the Ninja Thirsti is even more popular (by a bit), with a 4.6 out of 5 overall customer rating based on over 450 reviews.
A 5-star review on Amazon says that the Thirsti's "design is nice" and makes it "easy to use," adding that "super simple controls and the stickers on the unit are very helpful." Another Amazon customer echoes, "This is one of the best designs I've ever come across ... Fits on your counter without taking [up] a ton of room. Quality is above expectations! Great product!!!" One user reports that they are "saving both money and time compared to buying cans and bottles regularly. That makes it not just a fun gadget, but a cost-efficient one too." While the majority of feedback is positive, not all reviews are good, such as a 2-star entry that notes the machine is "a bit loud and takes a while." Most negative reviews, however, concern a very specific issue: Ninja's flavor pods.
Users have more than one issue with Ninja Thirsti Flavor Drops
Just as Keurigs use coffee pods, the Ninja Thirsti works with similar disposable items it calls "Flavored Water Drops" that can be added to water as it dispenses. Ninja sells its own drops in over 25 flavors. Because two can be used at once, you can mix and match them for hundreds of different combinations. Unlike Keurig, they're not single-use — each pod can make up to 20 12-ounce drinks. While it's possible to use third-party options, some people advise against it, saying that the different viscosities and ingredients may not work as well with Thirsti's components. This limits a lot of people to using only what Ninja has available, which seems to be controversial in various subreddits and in user reviews.
An otherwise positive Amazon review mentions that the "only downside is that it's fairly hard to find third party flavor pods that are compatible with this machine, and Ninja's official flavor pods can be quite pricey." A very negative 1-star review agrees, expressing disappointment that "there's only a few flavor options available on their website, none of which I care for, and Ninja does not recommend using third party flavor pods." This user also says that the Thirsti's "carbonated drinks taste like soap" and they're not the only user who doesn't love the taste of Thirsti Flavored Water Drops.
Another Amazon reviewer reports, "Some of the flavor pods have an aftertaste, especially the orange flavors." More than one user complains of an "artificial sweetener" taste. On the other hand, plenty of people like or even love Ninja's flavored water drops. A satisfied Walmart customer writes that they "personally enjoy the flavors" and that the Thirsti was "definitely worth the purchase!"
Do users prefer the Ninja Thirsti over Sodastream?
Ninja is well known for its countertop appliances and is one of the best major blender brands, but SodaStream is still the first name many think of when it comes to carbonized water dispensers. Because of this, you'll find no shortage of debates where users weigh the Ninja Thirsti against the SodaStream, and it seems that Thirsti more than holds its own. One user on an r/SodaStream thread says Ninja's "whole design is better" than SodaStream's because it "uses CO2 more efficiently... It creates a better seal when fizzing, so you can actually get liquids quite fizzy. And being able to fizz any liquid is a total game changer!"
In another thread focused on directly comparing the two brands, multiple users reply, "Thirsti all day." One redditor says that they've owned both dispensers and that "the Ninja itself is so much nicer to use, getting a glass filled directly on the machine and option of two different flavors, while SodaStream is the whole bottle and it ALWAYS fizzes over when I add the syrup." Some positive reviews of the Thirsti on Amazon also call out its competitor by name, such as a 5-star review that calls Ninja's product "a big improvement from the previous Sodastream!!!"
Some users make it clear that they prefer SodaStream over the Thirsti, though. For one thing — as noted earlier — not everyone loves the taste of Ninja's Flavored Water Drops. For another, one redditor declares that "the SodaStream wins hands down for speed." Overall, though, more users find the Thirsti to be as good as or better than SodaStream, so it might be worth purchasing if you're a big fan of soda water — unless, of course, you happen to live in outer space.