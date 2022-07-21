The Reason Why You're Not Allowed To Have Soda In Space

In carbonated beverages, the gas that makes up the bubbles in soda is carbon dioxide. In order for soda to be soda, these bubbles need to be able to rise to the top of the beverage to release that CO2. For this to work, the force of gravity is needed for the bubbles will rise out of the heavier liquid. As NASA explains, in space, the bubbles instead are randomly dispersed through the soda, making for what would likely turn to foam.

But space also impacts how soda is digested. Typically when we drink soda, the carbon dioxide will find its way out of us in the form of a burp, and we usually don't drink much of the gas since it escapes as described above. However, if an astronaut were to drink soda in space, they would be drinking much more CO2 since it can't escape the liquid as easily. This may cause much more burping, which can be difficult in space. As explained in Forbes, when burps happen in space, there is usually some liquid accompanying it as liquids and gases have a harder time separating in space.