What Is A Weight Distribution Hitch And When Should You Use One?

If you've already invested in one of the best travel trailer brands, it only makes sense to use the proper equipment when towing it. Regardless of what the RV salesperson told you or the fact that your new pickup has a maximum towing capacity that satisfies the 80% rule for towing your trailer, you probably need a weight distribution hitch (WDH). The consensus among trailer hitch pros is that if the trailer being towed weighs more than 50% of the tow vehicle's gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR), it's best to use a WDH. However, weight distribution hitches do not apply when towing with a fifth-wheel or gooseneck hitch, as they are only for conventional towing.

When the trailer is hitched to the tow vehicle, all of the trailer's tongue weight is transferred to the trailer hitch near the rear bumper. Heavy tongue weights can sag the rear of the tow vehicle and reduce weight on the front axle. This causes headlights to shine higher than desired and affects steering and braking control.

Weight distribution hitches employ a few different designs, but they all serve the same purpose. The goal of any WDH is to reduce the weight placed on the tow vehicle's rear axle by transferring some tongue weight back to the trailer's suspension and restoring weight to the front axle by leveling the tow vehicle.