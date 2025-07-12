Which Helicopter Did The Boeing T50 Engine Power?

It's no secret that Boeing has long held its position among the top manufacturers in the aviation industry. From military aircraft to domestic jetliners that have dominated the sky for decades, Boeing has seemingly done it all. True, the manufacturer's reputation has taken hit after hit following the string of unfortunate events tied to many of its crafts, such as the rapid depressurization of its 737 MAX aircraft.

However, it has also been lauded for many of its creations, such as its impressively long-range 777 jetliners. As a company that's over a century old, Boeing has also been heavily involved in producing aircraft parts. Among these is the Boeing T50-BO-8A (502-10VC) turboshaft engine, or simply the Boeing T50, which powered the Kaman K-225 and Gyrodyne QH-50C (DSN-3) drone helicopters.

Boeing debuted the T50 in the mid-20th century with the Model 500 variant of the engine, which was a turbojet. After a few improvements, Boeing released the second variant, the Model 502 turboprop engine, which would later be converted into the T50 turboshaft found in the aforementioned Kaman helicopter.