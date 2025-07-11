How Often Should You Change Your Side-By-Side Oil?
Even though both share some common uses, side-by-sides are different from ATVs and require a different maintenance schedule. A key part of that maintenance schedule is ensuring that the vehicle's oil is changed regularly. The best way to work out when you need to change the oil is to check your SxS owner's manual, which will have all the details you need to keep the vehicle running well. Most manufacturers make their owners' manuals easily available online, so if you don't have the original manual to hand, downloading one should be simple. Head to the manufacturer's website, find the owner's manual search tool, and enter your vehicle's model and year to download it.
Following the correct interval for your particular vehicle is important, as these intervals can vary between different models from the same manufacturer. For example, Polaris recommends that owners of its RZR models change their oil and filter after every 50 hours, or 1,000 miles, whichever comes first. An initial break-in oil and filter change should also be carried out after the vehicle's first 25 engine hours, or one month of use. In contrast, its Ranger model requires an oil change every 100 hours or 1,000 miles, plus an initial break-in change after 25 engine hours or 250 miles of use. The Polaris Xpedition side-by-side is different again, requiring an oil change every 50 hours, 1,000 miles, or year, alongside a break-in change after 25 hours, 500 miles, or one month.
Sometimes it's advisable to change the oil sooner
The service manual is designed to be a baseline interval and doesn't account for owners using their vehicles in extreme conditions. Among other things, these conditions can include the vehicle being used for short distances in cold weather, carrying a heavy load for an extended period of time, or being exposed to high levels of dust or sand. Some manufacturers, like Honda, also list frequent snow exposure as an abnormal operating condition. If you regularly subject your vehicle to these kinds of conditions, or any others that might be considered as being beyond average usage, it's worth replacing the oil and filter more regularly.
Frequency of use can also make a big difference to when a side-by-side's oil needs changing. Can-Am recommends that owners of its Commander Max change the vehicle's oil every 200 hours, year, or 1,900 miles if the vehicle is used infrequently, but if it's used daily, the brand advises that the oil should be changed at least once a month.
As a rule of thumb, replacing the oil and filter together is preferable to only replacing the oil, as there's less chance of contamination. If you spot the oil level rising, it's also worth changing both, as this can be a sign that there's some kind of contamination. When you're changing the oil, make sure you're using oil that's suitably fresh, as engine oil can eventually go bad if it's left in storage for too long.