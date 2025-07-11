How Often Should You Change Your Side-By-Side Oil?

Even though both share some common uses, side-by-sides are different from ATVs and require a different maintenance schedule. A key part of that maintenance schedule is ensuring that the vehicle's oil is changed regularly. The best way to work out when you need to change the oil is to check your SxS owner's manual, which will have all the details you need to keep the vehicle running well. Most manufacturers make their owners' manuals easily available online, so if you don't have the original manual to hand, downloading one should be simple. Head to the manufacturer's website, find the owner's manual search tool, and enter your vehicle's model and year to download it.

Following the correct interval for your particular vehicle is important, as these intervals can vary between different models from the same manufacturer. For example, Polaris recommends that owners of its RZR models change their oil and filter after every 50 hours, or 1,000 miles, whichever comes first. An initial break-in oil and filter change should also be carried out after the vehicle's first 25 engine hours, or one month of use. In contrast, its Ranger model requires an oil change every 100 hours or 1,000 miles, plus an initial break-in change after 25 engine hours or 250 miles of use. The Polaris Xpedition side-by-side is different again, requiring an oil change every 50 hours, 1,000 miles, or year, alongside a break-in change after 25 hours, 500 miles, or one month.