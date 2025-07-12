What Is The White Flashing Light On Top Of School Buses For?

Over our school careers, millions of us became super familiar with the iconic bright yellow school bus. We'd dread the sound of its approach as we feverishly finished the previous night's homework, and we knew exactly where our friends would be sitting as we boarded. There's one thing, however, that we may not have known: the purpose of that white flashing strobe light on top of some school buses.

If you're still wondering, the answer is simple. It's all about safety, helping ensure that the bus is visible to fellow motorists regardless of potentially inclement weather conditions. Steve Montiero, an Orlando, Florida traffic anchor lovingly known as Trooper Steve, said in an "Ask Trooper Steve" segment on WKMG News 6 that because school buses' roofs are higher than cars' roofs, "halogen lights, those slow flashing lights, aren't always visible. So you put a white strobe up there. This is helpful in those early morning hours," when lingering fog and mist can be a particular problem for drivers.

Montiero was speaking specifically about the Sunshine State, noting that "this has been actually on school buses in Florida since like 1983." That's not to say, though, that other states' school buses don't have them as well (along with other safety precautions, such as stopping at every railroad crossing).