What Kind Of Oil Do Weed Eaters Need And How Often Should You Change It?

With the change in seasons comes the unrelenting need for more yard work, as Mother Nature does her best to keep us on our toes. For those of us who have yards to tend to, weeds sprout up each year like clockwork, making nicely trimmed grass look disorderly. That's when you reach for your weed eater or weed whacker, a trusty handheld tool that allows for the neat cutting of wild grass and weeds, usually available in gas-powered or electric versions.

There are a ton of grass trimmer brands on the market. With gas weed eaters, keeping the motor humming along nicely is key to keeping pesky weeds at bay all summer long. However, running for hours on end under the hot sun can be taxing on these machines, where keeping them in tip-top shape is key. Choosing the right oil to lubricate a weed whacker engine is tied to its design and type, and must be understood to avoid issues.

With 2-stroke or 4-stroke engines powering many weed eaters, each type requires its own maintenance style to ensure performance and reliability. Users must first know which type of motor powers their machine, in addition to consulting the manual, for insights into oil requirements. If no manual is available, engine damage can be avoided with some careful research and expert advice. Here, we will help navigate weed eater oil requirements to help you avoid a catastrophe similar to running a car engine without oil and keep your property weed-free all summer long.