How Does An Airplane's Black Box Survive During Violent Crashes?

There are usually a lot of questions when a plane crashes. And the one thing that can help provide some much-needed context is the black box. Interestingly, an airplane's black box isn't really black, and it's not just a box. It's actually a pair of bright orange recording devices: the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and the Flight Data Recorder (FDR). Together, these systems preserve the last two hours of sound in the cockpit and at least 25 hours of flight performance data.

This information helps us understand how and why a plane crash occurred. On the one hand, that insight can be used to improve the design of planes and the training pilots receive. On the other hand, it helps displace public fear. Flight 587 is a good example. Just two months after 9/11, the aircraft broke apart minutes after departing JFK. The timing alone was enough to stir national panic. But within days, investigators were able to rule out terrorism through hard data retrieved from the black box. What had actually happened was that the aircraft had encountered some turbulence, and the co-pilot, in an attempt to stabilize the plane, had put too much pressure on the rudder.

This is what black boxes are designed to do. They preserve the sequence of events as they happened; details that might otherwise be lost to fire, extreme pressure, or the sea forever. But what's even more interesting is how this device, often smaller than a microwave, is able to survive conditions that many other parts of the aircraft simply cannot.