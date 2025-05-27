How Common Are Plane Crashes (On Average) In 2025?

The aviation industry had a turbulent start to 2025 with the D.C. area helicopter and plane crash on January 29 that killed 67 people. The accident happened when American Airlines Flight 5342 from Wichita, Kansas on approach to Ronald Reagan airport in Arlington, Virginia collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter that was part of an emergency evacuation drill. The 60 passengers and four crew members on the plane as well as the three soldiers on the helicopter all died in the crash.

Just two days later, on January 31, a medical transport plane crashed soon after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, killing six people on board and another person on the ground. Another major incident occurred on February 6, 2025, when an overloaded Cessna 208B crashed near Nome, Alaska, killing all 10 people on board.

The first two months of the year were extremely brutal for U.S. aviation, as 99 of the 122 people killed in airplane accidents were involved in crashes over American soil. March and April brought an additional 63 crash-related deaths worldwide, bringing the total to 185. However, aviation accidents have been in the news since late last year. On December 29, 2024, Jeju Air flight 2216 overshot a runway at Muan International Airport in South Korea and crashed into a concrete structure, killing 179 out of the 181 people on board. A few days earlier on December 25, 38 people died when an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan after being diverted from Grozny in southern Russia. But the deadly aviation accidents from late 2024 and early 2025 are notable outliers in U.S. aviation history. In fact, the plane/helicopter crash at Reagan Airport was the first fatal airline accident in the nation since 2009, and the deadliest since 2001.

