What Color Is An Airplane's Black Box? Hint: It's Not Black

The best part about traveling via airplane is that it can help you reach your destination faster than other modes of transportation. However, a big risk that comes while traveling via airplane is that even a small miscalculation by the pilot or a malfunction in the plane's engine can result in a severe accident.

In case of any such mishap, it's important to figure out what exactly was the reason behind the accident. This helps the aviation department to implement new safety precautions to ensure that such aviation accidents do not happen again. The black box in all airplanes helps the experts determine and reconstruct the circumstances that led to the accident.

Despite its name, you might be surprised to know that the black box isn't actually black in color, but rather bright orange. But if that's the case, then why do aviation departments continue to refer to it as the black box instead of calling it the orange box?