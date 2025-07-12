What Is Path Tracing And Is It Different Than Ray Tracing?

Ray tracing and path tracing sound similar — and technically, they are. Both methods simulate how light travels in a 3D environment, but the way they work and the results they produce are completely different. It isn't just "ray tracing, but better." In fact, the difference between them is what separates a good-looking scene from one that feels almost photographic. Ray tracing is a step above rasterization, turning a 3D scene into a flat image and then filling in the pixels with color, which is the old-school method most games still use — fast, but not very smart about how light actually behaves.

The way ray tracing works is it takes light rays from a camera's point of view and calculates how they reflect or scatter off different surfaces. It typically stops after a few bounces, and that's enough to generate realistic shadows or reflections, but only in the most important parts of the scene. With path tracing, however, each ray bounces around the scene, interacting with everything from walls and windows to floors and even dust, until it fades out.

It follows the entire light journey, producing lighting that behaves the way real light does — with soft shadows, natural reflections, and believable indirect glow. That's why path-traced scenes look more natural, and sometimes weirdly photoreal — because they are. Of course, it's been too demanding for gamers, which is why, up until recently, full path tracing was mostly something you'd only see in animated films or VFX. But thanks to better ray tracing hardware and upscaling technology, that wall's starting to crack.