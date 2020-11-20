Cyberpunk 2077 ray tracing gameplay and RTX PC requirements revealed

It’s been a big week for Cyberpunk 2077 already, and now it seems like that week is going to end with a bang instead of a whimper. Following two other trailers CD Projekt Red dropped this week, the developer has released another one that shows off the game’s support for ray tracing when running on one of NVIDIA’s RTX series cards. In addition, CD Projekt Red has also released updates specifications that tell players what kind of rig they’ll need in order to play with ray tracing turned on.

Today’s trailer is a behind the scenes look at the game narrated by several CD Projekt Red developers. We get several looks at the game with ray tracing turned on, as you might imagine, the souped up lighting and shadows help give Cyberpunk 2077 another immersive layer, at least judging from the content that’s in this trailer. We also get to see ray traced reflections as well, which are particularly impressive.

Of course, you’ll need a relatively beefy rig in order to run Cyberpunk 2077 with ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS turned on. In today’s updated spec sheet, we learn that you’ll need at least an RTX 2060, an Intel Core i7-4790/AMD Ryzen 3 3200G, 16GB of RAM, and 6GB of VRAM to meet Cyberpunk‘s RT Minimum spec, which is defined as using RT Medium graphics settings at 1080p.

Cyberpunk’s RT High spec serves up RT Ultra graphics settings at 1440p and requires an RTX 3070, an Intel Core i7-6700/AMD Ryzen 5 3600, 16GB of RAM, and 8GB of VRAM. Finally, we have the game’s RT Ultra spec, which uses the RT Ultra graphics settings once again, only this time the game is running at 2160p. To meet that spec, you’ll need at least the same CPU and RAM amount that the RT High spec requires, but your graphics card requirements jump to an RTX 3080 with 10GB of VRAM.

One issue, obviously, is the fact that RTX 3000 series graphics cards are hard to come by at the moment, but at least you can achieve the RT Minimum spec with an RTX 2060. With that in mind, it’s worth noting that these specifications don’t list a target framerate, which could mean that it’s 30fps (so you may need more horsepower to achieve your personal frame rate requirements). In any case, Cyberpunk 2077 is out on December 10th, so if you’re going to try to get an RTX 3070 or 3080 before then, good luck to you.