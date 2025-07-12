What Riders Should Know About Minnesota's New Lane Splitting Rules

Motorcycle fatalities in Minnesota have been climbing. In 2022, a total of 1,035 motorcycle crashes occurred, killing 84 motorcyclists, which is the deadliest number ever recorded in the state. In 2023, 76 more lives were lost, most in crashes that could have been prevented. Even now, just a few months into 2025, the numbers continue to raise concern.

In response, lawmakers have begun introducing new policies aimed at making riding safer, starting with lane filtering and splitting. Back in 2019, California was the only U.S. state where lane splitting was legal. As of July 1, 2025, Minnesota has become the sixth state to legalize the practice, joining Utah, Montana, Arizona, and Colorado. Under the new law, riders can now legally pass vehicles in the same lane at speeds up to 25 mph, as long as they're going no more than 15 mph faster than surrounding traffic, and only on roads with two or more lanes moving in the same direction. They're also permitted to filter through stopped vehicles at intersections or in traffic jams—again, without exceeding the 15 mph difference.

This marks a big win for rider advocacy groups, who've long pushed for safer and more inclusive traffic laws. The change could ease congestion and help prevent rear-end crashes by letting riders avoid getting trapped in between cars. Meanwhile, motorcycle safety experts, including the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS), are urging all road users, both bikers and drivers alike, to stay patient and alert as everyone adjusts to the new law.