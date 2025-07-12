Classic Vs. Huntsman: How Do These Swiss Army Knife Models Compare?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you realize it or not, the Swiss Army Knife has been around for over a century, with designer Karl Elsener having patented the first version of the now iconic multitool in 1897. In the time since that patent was filed, the devices and their distinctive red shells have become a regular presence in the pockets of users the world over. That's a far cry from the early days of the Swiss Army Knife, when the tools were largely being used by members of the actual Swiss Army. Of course, as the consumer base for the Swiss Army Knife grew and changed, the range of offerings that bore the brand's cross and shield logo changed too. These days, there are dozens of different models available in the SAK line, with the company behind the brand even manufacturing some legitimately high-priced offerings outside of its legendary multitool products.

Pricey Victorinox gear aside, on the subject of the Swiss Company's bladed multitools, there are now so many options it can be difficult for some to discern exactly which best suits their needs. But if you're new to the SAK game, there are a couple of staples that are worth considering. That includes both The Classic and The Huntsman, which, at a surface level, appear to have a lot of similarities. Once you take a closer look, however, the multitools are very different beasts, so here's a head-to-head comparison for anyone torn between these two Swiss Army knives.