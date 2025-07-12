Classic Vs. Huntsman: How Do These Swiss Army Knife Models Compare?
Whether you realize it or not, the Swiss Army Knife has been around for over a century, with designer Karl Elsener having patented the first version of the now iconic multitool in 1897. In the time since that patent was filed, the devices and their distinctive red shells have become a regular presence in the pockets of users the world over. That's a far cry from the early days of the Swiss Army Knife, when the tools were largely being used by members of the actual Swiss Army. Of course, as the consumer base for the Swiss Army Knife grew and changed, the range of offerings that bore the brand's cross and shield logo changed too. These days, there are dozens of different models available in the SAK line, with the company behind the brand even manufacturing some legitimately high-priced offerings outside of its legendary multitool products.
Pricey Victorinox gear aside, on the subject of the Swiss Company's bladed multitools, there are now so many options it can be difficult for some to discern exactly which best suits their needs. But if you're new to the SAK game, there are a couple of staples that are worth considering. That includes both The Classic and The Huntsman, which, at a surface level, appear to have a lot of similarities. Once you take a closer look, however, the multitools are very different beasts, so here's a head-to-head comparison for anyone torn between these two Swiss Army knives.
Victorinox Classic Swiss Army Knife
We'll start with The Classic, as it is about as close a replica to the original Swiss Army Knife as you'll find in the Victorinox lineup these days. Though it's pretty basic in design, it is not currently the cheapest multitool in the Swiss Army Knife lineup. However, with a sticker price of just $24.00 through both Victorinox and Amazon – The Classic is hardly your average "break the bank" sort of device.
Simplicity aside, the Swiss Army Knife Classic model is far from basic when it comes to usage, with Victorinox claiming the device's various fold away tools provide up to seven different functions. That has hardly changed in the 100-plus years since Victorinox debuted the model, which comes outfitted with a small blade, scissors, a nail file, tweezers, a tooth pick, and a 2.5-millimeter screwdriver head, as well as a key ring. Given its modest size and weight — it's 2.3 inches long, 0.7 inches wide, and weighs just 0.7 ounces — you can put it on your keys with relative ease.
If you're interested, this Swiss Army Knife has a little more going on with it than just legacy, as you can now jazz up any Classic with a full range of skins in different colors and materials. Perhaps best of all is that The Classic comes with a lifetime warranty from Victorinox. So if the tool ever fails you on the job, you may be able to repair or outright replace it free of charge.
Victorinox Huntsman Swiss Army Knife
Despite the fact that The Huntsman looks a lot like The Classic from the outside, you've likely already discerned that it is very much an upgraded version of the classic Swiss Army Knife build. Given that fact, you've likely guessed that The Huntsman is also available for purchase at an upgraded price. In fact, it is more than twice as expensive as The Classic, with Huntsman's currently listed at $52 through Victorinox. The cost is a little more palatable if you purchase the multitool through Amazon, where it is currently listed at $47.99.
Though the savings amount to just a few bucks, that lower price may make The Huntsman an object of intrigue for those looking to get some bang for their buck in the Swiss Army Knife market, as the device contains 15 different tools that provide just as many functions. Among those tools, you'll find both a large blade and a small blade, as well as a wire stripper, a 3- and 6-millimeter screwdriver, a bottle opener, scissors, tweezers, a toothpick, a wood saw and can opener, along with a reamer, punch, and sewing awl and a multipurpose hook.
Yes, it also comes with a key ring. However, The Huntsman's extra gear makes it a little bulkier and heavier than The Classic — it weighs in at 3.4 ounces — making it less desirable as a keychain for some. Like The Classic, The Huntsman also comes in a range of different colors, and is backed by Victorinox's lifetime warranty.