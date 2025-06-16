What's The Cheapest Swiss Army Knife And Is It Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Since the brand has been around for a long time, there are a lot of cheaper, secondhand Swiss Army Knife models on the market. But, if you had to get one brand new, the cheapest option that still comes straight from Victorinox is likely going to be the Escort. As of writing, the Victorinox Escort is listed at $15 on the official US website, plus tax and delivery fees. On the other hand, it's listed on Amazon for just a little bit more for $15.48.
Weighing 0.6 oz, which is basically the weight of an Apple Pencil, it's definitely a lightweight and compact option compared to some of the monstrous variants of the Victorinox SAK portfolio. At 2.3" on its longest side, it's as long as your typical credit card, and can easily fit in anything from car key rings and little handbags to tiny jean pockets. Made in Switzerland, this little multi-tool has six different features, which include all of the basics: a toothpick, a nail file, tweezers, a key ring, a screwdriver, and a blade. However, it's important to know that it doesn't have scissors, which can be a deal-breaker for a lot of people looking for an everyday knife.
And if the classic Victorinox red color isn't your style, the multi-tool brand offers ways to personalize it to your preferred configuration. While the base Escort costs $11, you can change up the front and back scales for $2 each. They can even be two different scale colors on the front and back sides.
What do people have to say about the Victorinox Escort?
On the official Victorinox website, the Escort has a pretty good rating of 4.5 stars on average from 11 reviewers. While it's not a lot, every single one of them thought that it was worth recommending. On the other hand, the Escort is more popular and has been better received on Amazon, where it boasts a slightly higher rating of 4.6 stars from more than 2,000 Amazon users.
Despite its small size, several people have mentioned parting with their Escort pocket knife at the airport. However, the same people also said they bought it again, simply because they thought it was worth it. Because of its price, some users have mentioned getting multiple ones and keeping them in different places, like their office, car, or home. In general, many people thought it worked well enough as an emergency knife.
When you find yourself with some extra bucks to spare, you can opt to accessorize your Victorinox Escort by investing in official accessories like the Victorinox Leather Pouch that comes in five different colors. However, it does cost $21, which is more expensive than the actual Escort knife. But the best part is that if you do decide to upgrade, this pouch can fit slightly larger SAK models as well. Or, if you want something that's a little bit easier to clean, the Silicon Case is a cheaper alternative at $13, and even has quirky colors like pink, yellow, and orange.
What's a good Victorinox Escort alternative?
Should you want something with a little more features, especially scissors, one of the most reliable and affordable Swiss Army Knife options out there is the Classic SD. To start with, several Classic SD options boast an average rating of 4.8 stars from 6,200+ Amazon users. On the official Victorinox website, the Classic SD with its classic color variants also has a pretty good 4.7-star rating from 79 reviewers, with 94% sharing that they think it's worth a recommendation.
Despite its small size, people have mentioned using it on everything from filing fingernails, removing small screws, and opening mail. For those who plan to fly with it, a user has mentioned that it meets Canadian Air Transport Security Authority regulations. But as with anything sharp, it's important to know that even TSA-approved multi-tools can be taken by airport personnel. Not to mention, another person said that it had been confiscated at a concert as well. Apart from this, the only real recurring complaint that people have with it is that they keep losing it, but they all still repurchase it every time.
However, it's important to manage your expectations when it comes to both SAK models. In general, you're better off getting a larger Swiss Army knife for heavy-duty tasks or specific ones for specialized activities. That said, many users have attested that the Classic SD's basic features are more than enough for their needs.