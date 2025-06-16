What's The Cheapest Swiss Army Knife And Is It Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Since the brand has been around for a long time, there are a lot of cheaper, secondhand Swiss Army Knife models on the market. But, if you had to get one brand new, the cheapest option that still comes straight from Victorinox is likely going to be the Escort. As of writing, the Victorinox Escort is listed at $15 on the official US website, plus tax and delivery fees. On the other hand, it's listed on Amazon for just a little bit more for $15.48.

Weighing 0.6 oz, which is basically the weight of an Apple Pencil, it's definitely a lightweight and compact option compared to some of the monstrous variants of the Victorinox SAK portfolio. At 2.3" on its longest side, it's as long as your typical credit card, and can easily fit in anything from car key rings and little handbags to tiny jean pockets. Made in Switzerland, this little multi-tool has six different features, which include all of the basics: a toothpick, a nail file, tweezers, a key ring, a screwdriver, and a blade. However, it's important to know that it doesn't have scissors, which can be a deal-breaker for a lot of people looking for an everyday knife.

And if the classic Victorinox red color isn't your style, the multi-tool brand offers ways to personalize it to your preferred configuration. While the base Escort costs $11, you can change up the front and back scales for $2 each. They can even be two different scale colors on the front and back sides.

