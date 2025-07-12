What Does '98' Mean On The Oldsmobile 98?

Ever wonder what the '98' stands for on an Oldsmobile 98? The origin story of the Oldsmobile 98 goes back to 1941, with Oldsmobile's flagship model. The car that carried this name was Oldsmobile's largest platform, which was called the 90 series. When it was fitted with Oldsmobile's most powerful and largest displacement 8-cylinder engine, it was called the 98. Oldsmobile was reluctant to use the 98 label in favor of the name "Custom Cruiser," but it eventually was picked up by the division. By model year 1952, the name would be formalized and the car would be called the "Ninety-Eight."

That first production year for the 1941 Oldsmobile 98 made it clear that this was Oldsmobile's top-of-the-line luxury car. The 98 featured the brand's longest wheelbase, coming in at 125 inches. Its 257-cubic-inch, L-head, straight 8-cylinder engine produced 110 horsepower, which was sent to the rear wheels after transiting through either a 3-speed manual or the then-new Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. The Hydra-Matic transmission marked one of the important moments in the history of the Oldsmobile.

Four body styles were offered: a four-door sedan, a club coupe, a convertible coupe, and a four-door convertible known as a Convertible Phaeton. The Convertible Phaeton was the most expensive vehicle in Oldsmobile's 1941 lineup, with 119 being made at a price of $1,575 apiece. The Olds 98 came standard with your choice of four different two-tone, leather-trimmed interiors, along with a deluxe steering wheel, clock, and a clear plastic hood ornament.