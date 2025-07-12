What Does '98' Mean On The Oldsmobile 98?
Ever wonder what the '98' stands for on an Oldsmobile 98? The origin story of the Oldsmobile 98 goes back to 1941, with Oldsmobile's flagship model. The car that carried this name was Oldsmobile's largest platform, which was called the 90 series. When it was fitted with Oldsmobile's most powerful and largest displacement 8-cylinder engine, it was called the 98. Oldsmobile was reluctant to use the 98 label in favor of the name "Custom Cruiser," but it eventually was picked up by the division. By model year 1952, the name would be formalized and the car would be called the "Ninety-Eight."
That first production year for the 1941 Oldsmobile 98 made it clear that this was Oldsmobile's top-of-the-line luxury car. The 98 featured the brand's longest wheelbase, coming in at 125 inches. Its 257-cubic-inch, L-head, straight 8-cylinder engine produced 110 horsepower, which was sent to the rear wheels after transiting through either a 3-speed manual or the then-new Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. The Hydra-Matic transmission marked one of the important moments in the history of the Oldsmobile.
Four body styles were offered: a four-door sedan, a club coupe, a convertible coupe, and a four-door convertible known as a Convertible Phaeton. The Convertible Phaeton was the most expensive vehicle in Oldsmobile's 1941 lineup, with 119 being made at a price of $1,575 apiece. The Olds 98 came standard with your choice of four different two-tone, leather-trimmed interiors, along with a deluxe steering wheel, clock, and a clear plastic hood ornament.
Notable models in the Oldsmobile 98 lineup
The Oldsmobile 98 stayed in the Oldsmobile lineup, going through 12 different generations from its creation in 1941 until it was dropped in 1996, eight years before Oldsmobile ceased to exist in 2004. Before this happened, there were some notable models of the Oldsmobile 98 worthy of highlighting.
One is the 1957 Oldsmobile 98, known in its top-of-the-line trim as the Starfire 98, which was available as a convertible coupe and came with a standard Jetaway Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. Its standard engine was a 371-cubic-inch Rocket T-400 V8 with 277 horsepower, which could be boosted to 300 horsepower with the addition of the J-2 triple-carb option. There were plenty of luxury options available as well, including electric windows, power steering, power brakes, air conditioning, power seats, and even ambient lighting — way back in 1957. The 1957 Oldsmobile 98 had both performance and luxury in equal measure.
Another Oldsmobile 98 of a later vintage had the distinction of being one of the longest classic cars to ever hit the streets. This was the 1971-76 Olds 98, which represented the high-water mark for General Motors' luxury vehicles, especially in overall size. These Oldsmobile behemoths, similar to their Cadillac De Ville and Buick Electra 225 counterparts that were built on the same platform, rode on a 127-inch wheelbase and measured 226.1 inches from end to end when they debuted in 1971. The overall length grew to 230.2 inches in 1973, thanks to the 5 mph bumper rule. With all the variations, long life, and style, it's no wonder the Oldsmobile 98 became a classic icon.